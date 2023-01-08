You Can Stop Clothes From Falling off Hangers With Rubber Bands

If you have plastic or wooden hangers, you probably know what it's like to have clothes fall off ... again ... and again ... and again. This is especially true if you clothing made with slippery fabrics, such as satin or silk. One easy solution is to buy no-slip velvet hangers — but it's not your only option.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Per @byjillee on Instagram, it appears you can transform plastic hangers into no-slip versions with nothing more than rubber bands. Simply wrap a rubber band around each side of the hanger, than hang your clothes as usual. The material of the rubber band will effortlessly keep your clothing in place.

Aside from being utterly simple and clever, this hack is super easy on the wallet. This makes it a great alternative to buying a large amount of non-slip hangers, which may not be within your budget. Not to mention, you'll be able to keep hangers out of the trash while making the most out of them.

Advertisement

Other ways to stop clothes from slipping off hangers:

On Instagram, one of @byjillee's followers reported success using pipe cleaners. "I wrap white cleaners around the ends of the hanger, tucking in the ends. They're cheap at the craft store and one package lasts almost forever," the user notes. This is an excellent option if you already have pipe cleaners on hand.

Advertisement

More hanger hacks:

If one of those plastic hangers happens to break, don't be so quick to toss it out. Per @tidywithspark on Instagram, you can slide curtain rings onto the hanger, then tape the broken ends together. This way, you can hang scarves or belts on the rings.

Advertisement

Better yet, use curtain rings with clips, which can be used to hold hats. This way, you can easily see the hats while keeping them organized in the closet.