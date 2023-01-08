Although we love home decorating as much as the next person, it can get real expensive, real fast. This is especially true if you're tight on cash or still experimenting with your style. But as user @thishouse5000 proves on TikTok, it's possible to make home decor pieces with inexpensive materials.

In their TikTok video, the content creator demonstrates how to make a chic fruit bowl with air-dry clay. They were inspired by the ceramic Prong Fruit Bowl by Virginia Sin, a multi-disciplinary artist based in Brooklyn. According to her website, Sin's pieces have been featured in myriad publications, including ‌Architectural Digest, New York Times‌, and more.

That being said, if it's within your budget, we encourage supporting Sin (and independent artists in general) whenever possible. You can check out Sin's available pieces in her online shop right here.

For her own version, @thishouse5000 rolled the air-dry clay into ropes, then arranged the pieces around an upside down bowl, which served as a mold. Once dried, the content creator added fruit to the bowl, but you can use it for other items too. To customize the piece, you could coat it with acrylic paint or a clear sealer.

BTW, if you're new to air-dry clay, it's extremely affordable. It can cost anywhere between $5 to $15, depending on brand and container size. For example, one 2.5-pound tub of Crayola Air Dry White Clay costs $6.99 at Michaels. The retailer also offers a 2.2-pound block of air-dry clay by Sculpey for $11.99.

But again, if it's within your budget (or if you're not the crafty type), consider purchasing the original piece from Virginia Sin. The Prong Fruit Bowl is available in three sizes small, medium, and large and two colors, speckled and terra cotta. Depending on the size, it's priced between $68 to $128. Plus, since it's made with ceramic, it will be more sturdy than air-dry clay versions.