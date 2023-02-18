Easy-to-Make Artisan Paper Mache Vase

Not just for kids' crafts, paper mache is a material that has seen a recent surge in popularity among artisanal decor lovers. From vases and bowls to artwork and other fun accessories, paper mache produces offer a stylish touch to any room. They also happen to be super easy (and fun!) to make yourself. We created this vase using three bowls as molds, and then glued them together. And we totally dig how its organic shape and rugged surface adds a lovely bit of texture and intrigue to a space.