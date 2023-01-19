These DIY Shower Steamers Make Bathrooms Feel Like a Spa

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
Create a spa-like experience in your own shower with the soothing aromatherapy of shower steamers. Similar to a bath bomb, they contain essential oils that infuse the air with a relaxing fragrance as they dissolve in the water and combine with the steam. Not only are they easy to make, you can also customize them with any blend of scents that you'd like, depending on whether you want to alleviate congestion, encourage relaxation, or feel more energized. Whatever your preference, these DIY shower steamers are sure to elevate your shower into a calming sanctuary where you can relax both your mind and body.
Things You'll Need
Plant-based natural food coloring (optional)
Witch hazel or water
Dried florals/herbs (optional)
Step 1
Add the baking soda, citric acid, and corn starch to a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine the dry ingredients thoroughly.
Step 2
If you'd like to tint your shower steamers with a color, add several drops of plant-based natural food coloring to the dry mix. You could also use powdered colorants, such as spirulina, matcha, or beet powder.
Step 3
Stir the food coloring into the dry mix (we found it easier to mix it with our hands), and continue adding several drops at a time until you reach the desired color. All in all, we used about 20 drops of food coloring.
Step 4
Add up to 40 drops of essential oil into your mixture, and stir to evenly distribute the scent throughout. You could add a single scent or a blend of scents, depending on your preference. Below are a few suggestions to get you started:
Relaxation / Stress Relief
- Lavender
- Roman chamomile
- Ylang ylang
- Clary Sage
Sinus Congestion
- Peppermint
- Eucalyptus
- Tea tree
- Frankincense
Allergies
- Blue Tansy
- Roman chamomile
- Cedarwood
- Cypress
Energizing
- Lemon
- Bergamot
- Grapefruit
- Sweet orange
Step 5
Spray the mixture with a few spritzes of water or witch hazel, and quickly stir to combine. The goal is to slightly dampen the mixture but not cause it to fizz or dissolve.
Step 6
Continue spritzing and stirring the mixture with a couple sprays at a time until you get the consistency of wet sand (like the kind that's perfect for building sandcastles). The mixture should hold its shape when squeezed.
Step 7
If you'd like to add decorative embellishments such as dried botanicals, add those to the mold first. Pressed florals should be placed face down.
Step 8
Spoon the shower steamer mixture into the silicone mold until each cavity is filled to the top.
Step 9
Firmly press the mixture into each cavity with your fingertips or the back of spoon until it is packed in as tightly as possible. Set the mold aside to dry for a full 24 hours (it may take up to 48 hours in humid environments).
Step 10
When the backs of the shower steamers feel hard and dry, carefully release each shower steamer from the mold. If any of them start to crumble, you may need to let them dry another day.
Store them in an airtight container. Whenever you are ready to use one, place it in the back of your shower (not directly in the water stream since it'll dissolve too quickly), and enjoy the calming aroma from the essential oils. You could also place the shower steamer in a mesh bag and hang it from your shower head, which would place the vapors closer to your head.
