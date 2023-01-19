These DIY Shower Steamers Make Bathrooms Feel Like a Spa

Create a spa-like experience in your own shower with the soothing aromatherapy of shower steamers. Similar to a bath bomb, they contain essential oils that infuse the air with a relaxing fragrance as they dissolve in the water and combine with the steam. Not only are they easy to make, you can also customize them with any blend of scents that you'd like, depending on whether you want to alleviate congestion, encourage relaxation, or feel more energized. Whatever your preference, these DIY shower steamers are sure to elevate your shower into a calming sanctuary where you can relax both your mind and body.