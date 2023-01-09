Your iPhone Has a Secret Feature That Will Help You Fall Asleep

Not only will a good night's rest help you be your best self the next day, but it will also improve your overall health and wellness. Falling asleep can be a challenge for many of us, whether that's due to our environment, anxious thoughts, or background noise. You may have heard that investing in a white noise machine may change the nighttime game for you, but you might not need to go out and buy one after all.

iPhones that are working on iOS 15 or later have a built-in white noise tool that you can use to help you fall asleep. You may not recall seeing a white noise feature while perusing your device, but this is because Apple calls this instrument "Background Sounds."

White noise contains a variety of frequencies that sound similar to of static or waves crashing on a beach. The prolonged sound has been proven to have a calming effect that helps people rest. It also masks any background noise like car horns, pesky beeping, and your neighbors footsteps. So, how do you access this feature on your phone?

In order to find "Background Sounds," you'll need to add "Hearing" to your Control Center. The Control Center is the screen you see when you drag down your finger down from the top right corner of your device. You'll also see icons for "Flashlight," "Camera," and "Calculator." To add "Hearing" to the mix, head over to Settings and perform a quick search for the tool.

Once you see the ear symbol in your Control Center, you'll be able to click on it and select from a variety of sounds like dark noise, ocean, and rain. After switching this on, you may want to keep your phone in your bedroom after all.