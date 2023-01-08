The Red Tab on Your Shipping Tape Dispenser Actually Has a Purpose

Sometimes the best hacks are the ones that are hiding in plain sight. Have you ever struggled with finding the end of a roll of clear shipping tape? We'd bet that most people have spun the roll several times over struggling to find that elusive seam. Well, that red tab surrounding the tape isn't just for slicing — it turns out it's actually a tool to help you find the end of the roll with ease.

Advertisement

According to a video posted by the TikTok account Home Reimagined (@home_reimagined), all you have to do is press the large rounded tab firmly into the roll of tape, then spin the roll until it lifts up the edge. Yes, it's that easy.

With that being said, some TikTokers commented that the hack doesn't work for them. "I tried it and I still can't find where it starts," wrote one user, while another said, "Maybe for you, but it definitely didn't work for me."

Advertisement

In fact, when we tested out this hack ourselves, it only worked if there was a bit of a bubble in the tape — which is a pretty clear visual cue as to where the end of the tape is.

So, since your mileage may vary with this shipping tape hack, we have another tip for you. Once you've found the end, you can use the two little wedges beneath the serrated blade as a resting place for the end of the tape. Just press the tape down so that it sticks to them.

Advertisement

If you're worried the tape won't stay put there, you can also fold over a corner of the tape after use, which makes the end super easy to find. Problem solved!