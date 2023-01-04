This One Brand Has 19 Candles All Inspired by Taylor Swift

There's a reason Taylor Swift's upcoming tour is called Eras — each album has its own color palette, mood, and … smell? Brooklyn Gilbert of Brooklyn + Co Candles thinks so, and they are currently offering a collection of Taylor Swift-themed hand-poured candles that are, of course, scented accordingly.

Brooklyn + Co's Taylor Swift Collection encompasses 19 different candles based on songs from Swift's discography, and the eight ounce paraffin wax candles each have a unique design in the wax, whether it's a star or a red scarf. Gilbert hand pours and decorates the candles themselves, and the throw on their candles is strong, since they are triple scented.

"I love candles and Taylor is one of my favorite artists," Gilbert shared with Hunker. "I wanted to take two things I love and create a product that's made for fans, by a fan."

Each candle in the collection has a scent that goes hand-in-hand with the song it's inspired by. The All Too Well candle smells like quintessential fall with apples and spices, the Cardigan candle is a clean and fresh perfume with notes of cotton and summer flowers, while the Lover candle has a bright and playful aura, scented with citrus and berries.

Each candle is priced at $12.95, or you can bundle all 19 candles for $224.95. Now we know which candle to reach for while we play ‌Midnights‌ on repeat.