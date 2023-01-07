This New $15 IKEA Vase Actually Doubles as a Watering Can

By Stefanie Waldek January 7, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you live in a small apartment or a tiny home, you know just how valuable space is. And that's why we love a good multipurpose piece of furniture or decor, just like this absolutely adorable cactus vase from IKEA.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Saguaro-style form? Check. Kelly green hue? You got it. That alone could sell us on the Ärtbuske vase, but what sealed the deal is that the piece is ‌also‌ a watering can.

Yes — those cactus limbs are actually a handle and a spout, making this the cutest watering can of all time.

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Ärtbuske was designed by Berlin-based product designer Bruno Adrien Aguirre, who is no stranger to making multipurpose decor items. For his own label, he has designed a glass vase that doubles as a candle holder, depending on which way you orient the vessel.

Advertisement

As for Ärtbuske, we really love that the piece can stand alone as a sculpture or serve as a vase for a small floral arrangement — or even just a stem as demonstrated in the IKEA photoshoot.

"The cactus is a natural water reservoir, so I thought it was fun to play around with this shape when designing Ärtbuske," Aguirre told IKEA. "Hopefully it also adds a nice touch of positive energy to your home."

It's certainly brought a smile to our faces. You can purchase the cheerful Ärtbuske for $14.99 both online and in some IKEA stores.

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy