This New $15 IKEA Vase Actually Doubles as a Watering Can

If you live in a small apartment or a tiny home, you know just how valuable space is. And that's why we love a good multipurpose piece of furniture or decor, just like this absolutely adorable cactus vase from IKEA.

Saguaro-style form? Check. Kelly green hue? You got it. That alone could sell us on the Ärtbuske vase, but what sealed the deal is that the piece is ‌also‌ a watering can.

Yes — those cactus limbs are actually a handle and a spout, making this the cutest watering can of all time.

Ärtbuske was designed by Berlin-based product designer Bruno Adrien Aguirre, who is no stranger to making multipurpose decor items. For his own label, he has designed a glass vase that doubles as a candle holder, depending on which way you orient the vessel.

As for Ärtbuske, we really love that the piece can stand alone as a sculpture or serve as a vase for a small floral arrangement — or even just a stem as demonstrated in the IKEA photoshoot.

"The cactus is a natural water reservoir, so I thought it was fun to play around with this shape when designing Ärtbuske," Aguirre told IKEA. "Hopefully it also adds a nice touch of positive energy to your home."

It's certainly brought a smile to our faces. You can purchase the cheerful Ärtbuske for $14.99 both online and in some IKEA stores.