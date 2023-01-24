The 6 Best Under-Desk Treadmills on Amazon Your Home Office Is Missing

Finding space in your home for a treadmill used to be a tricky problem to solve, but today, treadmills are smaller and lighter than ever. There's even an entire category of portable, slim treadmills designed to fit under a desk in your home office, and they can be combined with a standing desk to knock out both work and working out at once! The options range from bare-bones models with only slow walking speeds to treadmills with Bluetooth speakers and built-in workout programs. We've selected the best under-desk treadmills on Amazon that will bring a whole new meaning to "standing meeting."
Best Overall
This folding treadmill is a bit on the pricier side, but its compact, foldable design makes it worth it, as does its LED display, remote control for speed adjustments, and preset exercise programs. And we love that it comes in three colors: black, silver, and red.
Best Budget
This walking treadmill from Sunny Health & Fitness is perfect for small spaces and doesn't require electricity to operate it — you simply hop on and start walking or jogging to your desired speed. It's also foldable for easy storage, and it's durable for its size. It has a fixed incline of 10.4 degrees, which may not be for everyone.
Best With Speakers
If you're seeking bells and whistles, this under-desk treadmill has them. There's a Bluetooth speaker, a remote control to change the speed from 0.5 to 6 miles per hour, an LED display, and 12 preinstalled exercise programs. It has wheels and a pretty slim design, which makes it easy to transport it or move it around your workspace as necessary.
Best Foldable
This petite 2-in-1 under-desk treadmill from Urevo is slip-free, absorbs shock to keep your knees and joints pain-free, and operates quietly so no one can hear the machine on Zoom. It comes with a convenient remote control that adjusts the speed from 3.8 to 7.4 miles per hour for walks to jogs. Best of all, it requires no assembly — it comes pre-built, and it's foldable for easy transportation.
Best Design
We'll admit that most treadmills aren't the most aesthetically pleasing, but this handsome treadmill features wood panels along its sides that make it stand out among competitors. It also has an LED display and a quiet motor, and it requires no assembly. Keep in mind that it doesn't have any handrails, so start slow!
Most Compact
For apartment dwellers who might not have the space for a standard under-desk design, this compact treadmill will hopefully do the trick. It takes up a surface area of just 38.39 by 21.85 inches and is 6.89 inches in height. Because it's so small, the maximum speed is just 3.1 miles per hour, but it does have an incline of 5 degrees for an extra workout.