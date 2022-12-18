How an Empty Food Container Can Keep Your Holiday Ribbon Tangle-Free

If you love to go all out during the holiday season, you likely have your fair share of ribbon. After all, ribbon is perfect for embellishing gifts, tying on tags, and everything in between. The only drawback? Storing ribbon can be a nuisance, as the strands can get easily tangled together.

But thankfully, Instagram user @byjillee has the perfect trick for the job. The content creator recommends creating several slits in an old (and clean) large yogurt container, then threading the ribbons through each one. Next, place the spools of ribbon in the container, then replace the cover.

This way, when you need a strand of ribbon, you can simply pull the ribbon and cut as much as you need. The slits will keep each ribbon separately, and hopefully, limit tangling!

Depending on the size of each spool, consider placing a piece of cardboard between one. This will further reduce the risk of strands twisting together, especially as spools become smaller and start fitting inside the other spools.

As you can imagine, we're loving this idea for several reasons. For starters, it's a clever way to reuse plastic containers. And if you're an avid crafter, it can be adapted for other supplies such as cord, twine, and bias tape.

Just be sure to label the container with the contents. Otherwise, you might temporarily confuse yourself finding a yogurt container in the storage! As @byjillee states in her caption, you don't need fancy new containers to organize your supplies.

Other ways to upcycle items for storage:

If you don't have a plastic yogurt tub or if your ribbons are on flat spools, consider using a produce container. Simply thread the strands through the bottom holes, keeping the spools side by side.

You can also use plastic containers, such as those used for baked goods, for gardening. They're a great alternative for seed starting trays, as well as trays for growing microgreens. What's more, these options are often sturdier than store-bought seed starting trays, which is always a plus.