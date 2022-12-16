The Real Reason the Metal at the End of a Tape Measure Is Always Loose

Before the abundance of apps that measured pieces for you just by holding up your phone, you likely had to whip out your trusty tape measure while working on a home project. Anyone who has ever used the tool has probably noticed that the metal chunk at the end of the ruler is always a little loose. Well, you'll be excited to hear that your measure is not defective, and this piece is supposed to be a little unhinged — for an important reason.

Advertisement

In a now viral TikTok, user @dorisroseart shared with their followers why the metal at the end of a tape measure is always loose. The reason? To get a more accurate reading on the size. "Apparently, the metal is 1/16 [of an inch] thick and the first inch of the tape is 1/16 [of an inch] short," the creator explains. "So, you can hook the metal over the outside edge or press it into the inside edge and the measurement will be the same."

Advertisement

According to U.S. Tape, a company that has been an innovator and manufacturer of the steel tape measure since 1876, the metal is certainly intended to be adjustable and the design requires this for accuracy. The feature is called "true zero," meaning the shift of the metal when you either hook or push it to a surface, will place you right at the zero mark.

The explanation blew the minds of TikTok users everywhere, with comments on the video encapsulating the internet's true amazement. "Best explanation I heard so far," one said, while another wrote, "I was today year's old!"

Well, the more you know.