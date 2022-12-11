9 Hacks Using the Random Koozies You Have in a Drawer Somewhere

If you attend a lot of events, conferences, and/or festivals, you've likely collected your fair share of koozies. The squishy neoprene sleeves are designed to keep cans and bottles cold, which can be super useful. However, if your koozies typically end up in the junk drawer, you'll want try reusing them instead.

In fact, as @reduex_style proves on TikTok, there are plenty of ways to use koozies that have nothing to do with drinks. Not convinced? Ahead, check out some of the TikTok user's clever tips, plus a few others we've found around the web.

1. Remove a hot lightbulb.

If you need to switch out a hot lightbulb stat, consider using a koozie to hold it. "A koozie comes in perfectly handy, because you won't burn your hand," notes @redeux_style.

2. Insulate a spigot.

During the winter, insulate outdoor and basement spigot with a simple koozie. Simply tuck in the holes to keep the faucet warm, according to @reduex_style.

3. Use them as potholders.

Koozies work well as makeshift potholders, especially when you're camping. However, keep in mind that the neoprene can be slippery on some metals, so it's still a good idea to practice caution.

4. Protect the floor when moving furniture.

If you need to move furniture across the floor, slip koozies onto the legs like "socks." This will enable you to slide pieces like chairs, sofas, or tables with ease.

5. Organize cords.

Image Credit: Iuliia Alekseeva/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Cut along the bottom of the koozie to create a tube. This can help keep cords together, especially for long-term storage.

6. Prevent fruit from bruising.

Use a koozie to protect small, round fruits like peaches and apples when traveling. See you never, bruised fruit.

7. Store fragile items.

If you have a lot of koozies, try using them to store fragile items — like ornaments or lightbulbs — instead of bubble wrap. This trick might also be helpful when shipping objects, too.

8. Place them in your cup holders.

Although you can buy coasters for your car's cup holders, a koozie will get the job done.

9. Organize pens and pencils.

Tidy up your drawer by storing pens and pencils in a koozie. It will act like a sort of pocket, ultimately keeping everything in place.