This New IKEA Kitchen Appliance Is for People With No Counter Space

Whether you're living in a college dorm, a studio apartment with a kitchenette, or a converted van, you might be a little limited on both kitchen appliances and counter space. Fortunately, it's IKEA to the rescue. The Swedish furniture brand is now selling the Tillreda Induction Cooktop, a portable device that's perfect for tiny kitchens (or lack of kitchens).

All you have to do is place it on a flat surface, plug it in, and get cooking! When it's not in use, you can easily stow it away — it's about 11 by 13 inches, 2.5 inches deep, and weighs six pounds.

Induction cooktops are a convenient cooking tool, as there isn't an open heating element. The appliance uses an electric current to heat the pot or pan on top of it, so you don't have to worry about kids or pets being singed by flames.

As a bonus, the actual surface of the cooktop doesn't even get hot — it's a long story, but in a nutshell, the device uses electromagnetism to transfer heat directly from a coil beneath a glass surface to a magnetic pot or pan. For that reason, you will need to use cookware that is ferromagnetic (magnets stick to it), such as pots or pans with iron in their composition. Look for labeling like "induction compatible."

Just note that induction cooktops typically cook faster than standard cooktops, so time your cooking accordingly. (And if you're living in a dorm, make sure your college allows cooking appliances!)

If you'd like to purchase the IKEA Tillreda Portable Induction Cooktop, it's retailing online and in-store for $59.99.