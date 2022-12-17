9 Seasonal Trader Joe's Truffle Products to Up Your Kitchen Game

Image Credit: Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/GettyImages See More Photos

Truffle may be an acquired taste, but once that taste is acquired, it's practically impossible to resist. Fortunately, Trader Joe's will add truffles to just about anything during truffle season — which is happening now. Want some truffle flavoring with your BBQ? Done. How about a dash of truffle with your burrata salad? Finito!

With all these options to satiate your truffle cravings, you'll need a helpful rundown of what to look for on your next shopping trip. Below is a varied selection of Trader Joe's truffle products that will keep you coming back for more.

1. Black and White Truffle Oil Duo

Double, double, oil and truffle! This seasonal item might go fast, so put it at the top of your shopping list. For $9.99, you can add delicious black or white truffle olive oil to your pantry. Remember, a little truffle goes a long way, so these smaller bottles might last you quite some time!

2. Truffle Soy Sauce

This intriguing blend of soy sauce and truffle is a surprisingly good addition to your sushi or poke bowl. For $6.99, it's worth a shot.

3. Truffle Burrata

Another seasonal option that will likely go fast is the Trader Joe's truffle burrata, which, for the low price of $5.99, can enhance your pizza, pasta, or salad. Or if you ‌really‌ love cheese, you can eat it plain.

4. Truffle Hot Sauce

The uniquely sweet and spicy flavor of truffle hot sauce will make it a go-to option on taco night. You can also try it in scrambled eggs, on avocado toast, or even on pizza. The price: $7.99.

5. Truffle Flavored BBQ Sauce

If you've ever desired a hint of truffle with your BBQ ribs, this is an essential item for your kitchen. To go all in on the truffle, try adding the truffle hot sauce, too.

6. Truffle Dip

Good luck resisting the urge to snack endlessly on this scrumptious blend of cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, and, of course, truffle. Dip pretzel sticks into it for a simple treat, or consider adding it to a baked chicken dish.

7. Mushroom and Truffle Flavored Pesto

For only $4.99, you can snag this pesto that adds a burst of truffle and mushroom flavors to your pasta or risotto. It would also taste great in a caprese panini!

8. TomaTruffle Cheese

This artisanal cheese made by the women-owned company Point Reyes is perfect alone, with a glass of dry sparkling wine, or even melted into scrambled eggs.

9. Truffle Aioli

This (vegan!) aioli is packed with flavor, and it's perfect for dunking potato chips, vegetables, or french fries.