The 8 Best Dupes for the Iconic Away Carry-On

Long lines and frustrating delays are just two things you're guaranteed to find while traveling. These days, the third might be Away luggage. The now-famous travel accessories brand launched in 2015, featuring a line of minimalist hardside polycarbonate luggage in a spectrum of stylish colors. The model that truly put it on the map was the Carry-On suitcase.

It doesn't take long to see why. The Away Carry-On is sleek, lightweight, and packed with smart features (think: 360-degree spinner wheels and an included laundry bag). For an extra $20, you can even add an optional USB phone charger. The only problem is the $275 price tag, which can force many travelers to look for comparable alternatives.

Ahead, we've rounded up the very best Away Carry-On luggage dupes you can find on the internet. Sourced with style, price, and similar functionality in mind, we guarantee you'll find the right lookalike for you.

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The Best Away Carry-On Luggage Dupes and Alternatives

Target does it again — this time with an affordable spinner carry-on from its in-house brand, Made By Design. Constructed from polycarbonate and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), it features an expandable, minimalist shell; smart interior pockets and straps for more efficient packing; and multiple handles.

If Away's fan-favorite USB phone charger is what initially piqued your interest in their carry-on bag, allow us to present a more affordable dupe: the Smart Luggage Carry-On from Wrangler. Its charging port is conveniently located on the back side of the bag and is hidden underneath a built-in cup holder. Talk about smart.

Calpak is a major player in the travel space, and this carry-on bag from their Hue line proves why. The clean and simple shell creates a truly beautiful piece of luggage, offered in colors that range from neutral to vibrant. Inside you'll find a number of handy zipper pockets and compression straps. Bonus: It also features a TSA-approved lock.

Look too fast and you might easily mistake this iFLY carry-on for an Away bag. Its polycarbonate and ABS outer shell features a familiar horizontal line pattern, and the carry-on bag is available in a handful of eye-catching hues, like mint and rose gold. Best of all, it's under $100 — perfect for budget-conscious travelers.

Founded by globe-trotting actress Shay Mitchell, Béis has quickly earned a reputation for producing functional, quality travel essentials, like their signature carry-on roller. Aside from its stunning 100% virgin polycarbonate shell and silhouette, it offers TSA locks, Hinomoto 360-degree wheels, and a genius built-in weight indicator.

Wear and tear are no match for this hardshell spinner carry-on by Traveler's Choice. Sold on Amazon, it's made from indestructible polypropylene and is resistant to scratches, abrasions, and water. Additional features include built-in USB and type C ports, a compartment to hold portable power banks, and large interior compartments with self-mending zippers.

Ooooh, ahhhh. That might be what you find yourself saying when looking at this hardshell carry-on from Vacay. It's available at Target for under $100 and is made sustainably from recycled plastic water bottles. Open it up to find versatile storage compartments and a gorgeous interior lining to match the many trending hues it's sold in.

Here's a sleek piece of luggage that's half the price of the original Away carry-on. It has a durable hardshell and an extra compartment in the front so you can easily access any small travel essentials. And if you also need check-in luggage, you can get a two-piece Coolife set for only $199.99.