Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, is a type of depression that's typically triggered by the onset of fall and winter. While it's easy to joke about feeling down during the winter months, there's scientific evidence that can explain your shifting moods during this time of year.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fall and winter SAD may be triggered in part by reduced exposure to sunlight, which can affect the body in various ways. Reduced levels of serotonin, changes in your circadian rhythm, and shifting hormones can all be a result of reduced sunlight and can affect both your mood and energy levels.

If you think the only solution is to pack your bags and head to Southern California, not so fast. Science has caught up and created a convenient (and cute) hack, known as light therapy lamps. These lamps can help boost your serotonin levels and reset your mood during otherwise dreary fall and winter months. If you struggle with sleep, they can also help regulate your circadian rhythm and score you some extra zzzs. What's not to love?

Advertisement

We've gathered some of our favorite happy lamps to help you beat the blues in the most aesthetically pleasing way. Scroll down for more.

The Best Mood-Boosting Happy Lamps to Buy During Winter

This lamp from Verilux is the perfect size for those who move around a lot and want to have their happy lamp on hand in case of emergency. It comes equipped with a detachable stand and a wall mount so you can prop it up beside your bed or attach it to a wall. Its slender and lightweight design makes for easy transport. As an added bonus, its touch-responsive power button makes it a breeze to turn on and off.

Advertisement

Beurer's light therapy lamp features a round design with a sizable 9.7-inch surface area. It pumps out 10,000 lux, which is the recommended amount of light for light therapy. However, due to the large surface area, you'll receive even more healing light from this lamp than you might get from others in the marketplace. There are no complicated settings with this one either; a single on and off button allows for easy turnoff.

Advertisement

This light therapy lamp from Theralite features an angle-adjustable head and doubles as a desk lamp. It has four brightness levels that can be selected with an easy-to-reach button on its base. If you need to charge your phone and are concerned about the lamp using an extra outlet, you need not worry — the lamp features a USB charging port as well as a wireless charging station on its base.

Advertisement

Verilux's full-size happy lamp is highly rated for its compact and easy-to-use design. It features two settings and also comes with interchangeable lenses to help adjust the light output. Its tilt function allows you to adjust the angle of the lamp when in its stand. It can also be detached and mounted to a wall depending on your needs.

Advertisement

This lamp from Northern Light Technologies outsizes the competition by a long shot. At 12.25 inches wide and 15.25 inches tall (not including the base), this lamp emits a considerable amount of light at 10,000 lux. While other lamps may require you to sit closer in order to get the suggested dosage of light, the Boxelite allows you to sit further away for less time due to the sheer quantity of light it emits. The lamp's base is made of durable metal, offering a sleek and modern feel.

Advertisement

This beautiful moon lamp doubles as a cute bedroom decoration and depression lifter in one. What's unique about this lamp is that it provides 360 degrees of 10,000-lux light instead of projecting it in a narrow range like others. This means you can position it in the middle of a table with several people seated around it to reap the benefits. It has three different color temperatures and four levels of brightness that can be easily adjusted. It also comes with a built-in timer to help ease you into bedtime.

Advertisement

This stunner from Doraubia features a gorgeous golden frame, making it a beautiful addition to any room in your home. It turns on and off via the touch setting on its base and can be adjusted from 0 to 100% brightness via a specific touch button. It has three color temperatures that can be adjusted with its remote control and also has a timer with 10-, 30-, 60-, and 90-minute settings. Plug your phone into its USB port for convenient charging.

Advertisement

Suncatcher's light therapy lamp has three settings for light intensity, delivering at 5,000, 7,500, and 10,000 lux depending on your needs. You can adjust the light settings with its built-in timer to help you wind down for sleep. It's easy to move around, as it can detach from its base and be mounted onto walls. The light provided by the lamp comes from over 100 LEDs, providing up to 50,000 hours of total light time.

Advertisement

This light therapy lamp from Carex comes with an adjustable stand and projects its light in a downward fashion. The lamp blocks 99.3% of UV rays while providing the recommended 10,000 lux. Its screen is large in size, measuring 15.5 inches across and 13.5 inches in length, making it a powerfully effective option.

The Vibecke lamp by Orren Ellis features a soft and polished look while delivering the necessary 10,000 lux. It has three brightness settings that can be adjusted easily via its easy touch control. Its shell-like shape offers a simple design that can easily integrate into your home's decor without feeling too intrusive.