The 25 Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for the Truly Obsessed

For a true ​​‌Star Wars‌​​ fan, no amount of themed memorabilia is too much. Of course, such an enthusiast would already own plenty of branded T-shirts and hats, but surely their collection is lacking a Darth Vader Instant Pot and a Grogu dog bed. If this describes someone you know and love, we're here to help you shop this holiday season. Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, these gifts will undoubtedly impress and excite the ​​‌Star-Wars-‌obsessed person in your life. And if you're the franchise aficionado yourself, consider this your ultimate wish list.

The Best Star Wars Home Gifts

We heard whiskey is best when decanted in a stormtrooper's helmet (don't fact-check us).

Choose from 10 different designs and even more shapes and sizes of this gorgeously fun collab between Corkcicle and ​‌Star Wars‌​.

For the Jedi foodie, get them an on-theme apron, oven mitt, or dish towel — or get the whole bundle and make them the happiest person in the galaxy.

Keep all your snacks and drinks doubly cool in this BB-8-themed cooler.

Since this bedding is so subtle, you can surprise your ‌Star-Wars‌-loving partner or friend with a gift that won't totally interrupt the rest of the room's aesthetic.

Usher in house guests Yoda-style with this bristled jute doormat that features the Jedi Master's signature speech pattern.

These prints are just midcentury modern enough to look chic above a bar cart without fully revealing your inner fanboy (or fangirl).

This cozy seat will give up the cool factor in any bedroom.

Darth Vader can settle in your kitchen and cook hearty stews with this multifunction Instant Pot.

Baking sweets is so much more fun with these dishwasher-safe, BPA-free cookie cutters modeled after C-3PO, Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and Jedi Master Yoda.

Get the whole family on theme with this oh-so-adorable dog bed.

Thanks to this R2-D2 popcorn maker, you'll never need to watch a ​​‌Star Wars‌​​ movie without a freshly popped snack.

Thin, heat-resistant nylon heads and polished stainless-steel handles make up these adorable ​​‌Star Wars‌​​ spatulas that offer excellent control when turning, lifting, and flipping.

Bolts of smoked amber and forged steel rise from clashing lightsabers, filling vast chambers of cold cement with electric notes. Leather and black myrrh tempt you to the Dark Side. ‌Pssst ...‌ ‌burn to reveal a secret on the back of the candle label!‌

While the novelty of Millennium-Falcon-shaped waffles is compelling, the best part is the number of deep wells that capture melted butter and syrup for extra-delicious bites.

Sustainable food storage goes intergalactic with these playful Mandalorian containers made of durable tempered glass.

Whether you're sipping morning coffee or evening brew, this sleek, stainless steel growler provides expert insulation and a legendary R2-D2 design.

Get ready for the happiest happy hour of all with this nifty storage cheese board.

It's never too early to get 'em started.

This striking Darth Vader toaster magnificently browns bread with the iconic villain for a battle-filled breakfast.

Your cocktail can be a nod to the galaxy with this silicone ice mold that yields a large, detailed cube that resembles Baby Yoda.

This is the one thing their at-home desk is missing.

A glassware and ice mold set perfect for anyone who is famous for their old fashioneds.

A blanket so cozy that even nonfans will be fighting over it during movie night.

Pair these gorgeous glasses with a bottle of champagne for an elevated but still on-theme gift.