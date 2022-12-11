The 25 Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for the Truly Obsessed

By Katie Maguire December 11, 2022
For a true ​​‌Star Wars‌​​ fan, no amount of themed memorabilia is too much. Of course, such an enthusiast would already own plenty of branded T-shirts and hats, but surely their collection is lacking a Darth Vader Instant Pot and a Grogu dog bed. If this describes someone you know and love, we're here to help you shop this holiday season. Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, these gifts will undoubtedly impress and excite the ​​‌Star-Wars-‌obsessed person in your life. And if you're the franchise aficionado yourself, consider this your ultimate wish list.

The Best Star Wars Home Gifts

1. The Wine Savant Stormtrooper Bottle Decanter, $54.95

We heard whiskey is best when decanted in a stormtrooper's helmet (don't fact-check us).

2. Corkcicle x Star Wars, $42.95

Choose from 10 different designs and even more shapes and sizes of this gorgeously fun collab between Corkcicle and ​‌Star Wars‌​.

3. Williams Sonoma Star Wars Dark Side Kitchen Linens Bundle, $79.95

For the Jedi foodie, get them an on-theme apron, oven mitt, or dish towel — or get the whole bundle and make them the happiest person in the galaxy.

4. Star Wars BB-8 Playmate Mini 4 Qt Cooler, $39.99

Keep all your snacks and drinks doubly cool in this BB-8-themed cooler.

5. Sobel Westex Jedi Bedding Collection (Queen), $279

Since this bedding is so subtle, you can surprise your ‌Star-Wars‌-loving partner or friend with a gift that won't totally interrupt the rest of the room's aesthetic.

6. Pyramid America Star Wars Yoda Non-Slip Indoor Door Mat, $37.99

Usher in house guests Yoda-style with this bristled jute doormat that features the Jedi Master's signature speech pattern.

7. Concepcion Studios Star Wars Inspired Posters, $75

These prints are just midcentury modern enough to look chic above a bar cart without fully revealing your inner fanboy (or fangirl).

8. Pottery Barn Teen Star Wars Deathstar Beanbag, $119+

This cozy seat will give up the cool factor in any bedroom.

9. Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $99.95

Darth Vader can settle in your kitchen and cook hearty stews with this multifunction Instant Pot.

10. Star Wars Stainless-Steel Boxed Cookie Cutter 22-Piece Set, $34.95

Baking sweets is so much more fun with these dishwasher-safe, BPA-free cookie cutters modeled after C-3PO, Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and Jedi Master Yoda.

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get the whole family on theme with this oh-so-adorable dog bed.

12. Williams Sonoma Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker, $99.95

Thanks to this R2-D2 popcorn maker, you'll never need to watch a ​​‌Star Wars‌​​ movie without a freshly popped snack.

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Thin, heat-resistant nylon heads and polished stainless-steel handles make up these adorable ​​‌Star Wars‌​​ spatulas that offer excellent control when turning, lifting, and flipping.

14. Homesick The Death Star Candle, $44

Bolts of smoked amber and forged steel rise from clashing lightsabers, filling vast chambers of cold cement with electric notes. Leather and black myrrh tempt you to the Dark Side. ‌Pssst ...‌ ‌burn to reveal a secret on the back of the candle label!

15. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker, $59.95

While the novelty of Millennium-Falcon-shaped waffles is compelling, the best part is the number of deep wells that capture melted butter and syrup for extra-delicious bites.

16. Pyrex Star Wars Mandalorian 8-Piece Bowl Set, $69.99

Sustainable food storage goes intergalactic with these playful Mandalorian containers made of durable tempered glass.

17. Igloo Star Wars R2D2 36 oz. Legacy Growler, $29.99

Whether you're sipping morning coffee or evening brew, this sleek, stainless steel growler provides expert insulation and a legendary R2-D2 design.

18. Toscana by Star Wars Death Star Circo Cheese Cutting Board & Tools Set, $66

Get ready for the happiest happy hour of all with this nifty storage cheese board.

19. Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars 'May the Force be with You' Pillow, $19.50

It's never too early to get 'em started.

20. Star Wars Darth Vader Empire Toaster, $39.99

This striking Darth Vader toaster magnificently browns bread with the iconic villain for a battle-filled breakfast.

21. Williams Sonoma Star Wars The Child Ice Molds (set of 2), $24.95

Your cocktail can be a nod to the galaxy with this silicone ice mold that yields a large, detailed cube that resembles Baby Yoda.

22. Society6 Curious Child Mini Art Print by Berlin Michelle, $18

This is the one thing their at-home desk is missing.

23. Williams Sonoma Star Wars Darth Vader Etched Glasses & Ice Molds Set, $44.95

A glassware and ice mold set perfect for anyone who is famous for their old fashioneds.

24. Star Wars Cozy Life Throw Blanket, $90

A blanket so cozy that even nonfans will be fighting over it during movie night.

25. JoyJolt Star Wars Limited Edition Deco Collection Tall Glasses, $67.95

Pair these gorgeous glasses with a bottle of champagne for an elevated but still on-theme gift.

