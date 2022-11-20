What Is the Scandinavian Advent Candle Tradition?

By Kirsten Nunez November 20, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

If you're a fan of the soothing aesthetics of Scandinavia, you might be interested in learning about the region's holiday traditions. One such example is lighting candles in the weeks before Christmas, a practice that can infuse your home with much-needed warmth and glow during the winter season.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Here's how the tradition works: In Scandinavia, people light a candle on the first Sunday four weeks prior to Christmas. From there, they light another candle on each following Sunday until the week of the holiday.

Needless to say, it's a beautiful tradition, especially when the days are shorter and the nights are colder. And while you can display the four candles in the holders of your choice, there are products designed just for the purpose. Check out some of our top picks, below.

Advertisement

1. Mogens Lassen Kubus 4, $169

See More Photos

2. Design House Stockholm Nordic Light Foldable Candelabra, $96

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Anthropologie Franka Candelabra, $38

Advertisement

See More Photos

4. IG Home Decor Store Modern Advent Wooden House Candle Holders, $35.74

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Miss Wildhorse Candle Wreath Ring, $38.93

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. Hikari Advent Candle Holder, $85

Advertisement

See More Photos

7. Ingebretsens Nordic Marketplace Red Swedish Advent Candleholder, $29

Advertisement

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy