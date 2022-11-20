What Is the Scandinavian Advent Candle Tradition?

If you're a fan of the soothing aesthetics of Scandinavia, you might be interested in learning about the region's holiday traditions. One such example is lighting candles in the weeks before Christmas, a practice that can infuse your home with much-needed warmth and glow during the winter season.

Here's how the tradition works: In Scandinavia, people light a candle on the first Sunday four weeks prior to Christmas. From there, they light another candle on each following Sunday until the week of the holiday.

Needless to say, it's a beautiful tradition, especially when the days are shorter and the nights are colder. And while you can display the four candles in the holders of your choice, there are products designed just for the purpose. Check out some of our top picks, below.

