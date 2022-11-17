The Top 20 Items to Score During Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale

By Erin Lassner November 17, 2022
As you likely know, Wayfair is one of our go-to retailers year-round, but our pull to shop simply becomes irresistible during its annual Black Friday Sale. With up to 80% off thousands of items, you're pretty much losing money by not taking advantage of the deals ... well, at least that's how our logic works.

Whether you're shopping for presents, upgrading your kitchen before the holidays, or doing a seasonal decor revamp, check out the top 20 doorbuster deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale.

1. Cuisinart Advantage 14-Piece Triple-Rivet Knife Set and Wood Storage Block, $133.33 $37.99

2. 17 Stories William Bar With Wine Storage, $509 $89.99

3. Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $340 $99.95

4. Sand & Stable Lushana 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional, $3,893.74 $1,379.99

5. Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box (Queen), $1,199 $499.99

6. GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $198 $84.99

7. Foundstone Melita Sideboard, $825 $299.99

8. AllModern Fenway Side Chairs (set of 2), $300 $180

9. Sand & Stable Sheldrake Leather Sofa, $2,790.73 $1,429.99

10. Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set (Queen), $89.99 $30.99

11. KitchenAid 5-Piece Plastic Mixing Bowl Set, $49.99 $26.96

12. Wayfair Basics Wire Shelving Unit, $177 $63.58

13. Wayfair Basics Alberty 3-Piece Wicker/Rattan Basket Set, $37.99 $23.08

14. Steelside Isenhour Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree, $484.99 $219.99

15. Soma Upholstered Side Chairs (set of 2), $769.99 $363.99

16. Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender, $449.95 $289.95

17. Tucker Murphy Pet Heisler Dog Sofa, $169.99 $89.99

18. Steelside Clark Tufted Genuine Top Grain Leather Armchair, $1,330 $689.99

19. ECOVACS DEEBOT 710 Robot Vacuum Cleaner With Smart Navi 2.0, $399.99 $160.78

20. Darby Home Co. Dickson Cashmere Blanket, $479 $249.99

