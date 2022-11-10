7 Wallpaper Border Ideas We're Stealing From Instagram

Wallpaper is trending in the design world these days — particularly wallpaper borders. The strips are used to accent a space, add some extra definition, and take a room to the next level. With so many choices, it can be a challenge to figure out where to use the borders in your individual space, what kind to get, and where to find them.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

So, we gathered some Instagram inspiration that will grant you some insight as to how others are incorporating wallpaper borders into their own spaces, where you can find the best ones for you, and tips on how to use them.

1. Don't skip the bathroom.

Designer Susie Atkinson aims to elevate spaces to make them more inviting and timeless from her studio in London. Her wallpaper borders perfectly accent any room — even the bathroom. The designer uses red, a color complementary to the blue bathtub, to accentuate the white wall.

Advertisement

2. Less is more.

English paint brand Lick just launched a new wallpaper border collection with interior designer Kelly Hoppen. The assortment is full of trendy, minimalistic designs that aren't overpowering, but are meant to add a little extra character to a space. While the prints are subtle, the patterns are an easy way to freshen up a room.

Advertisement

3. Incorporate borders beyond just the walls.

Ottoline de Vries, founder of London-based Dutch design house, Ottoline, created playful wallpaper borders that are demonstrated in spaces beyond just the walls of a room. As shown here, the border is encasing a kitchen cabinet to add some additional charm to a storage area.

Advertisement

4. Add an extra layer to your staircase.

Wallpaper company Fine & Dandy Co. showcases its gold metallic wallpaper borders on a muted staircase to boost its appearance. The brand even layers two different strips with different patterns to incorporate some organized chaos into the clean lines.

Advertisement

5. Think about complementary colors.

Luxury wallpaper design brand Fiona Howard Wallpapers uses its Sway Border in the color Tomato to complement the green wall. "If you [don't have] the time for a full redecorating project, then consider a wallpaper border as a quick, fun, and economical solution to update your room," the brand writes in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

6. Create shapes to frame your space.

The wallpaper borders in a room in Weston, Northamptonshire in England is used to frame the wall, adding a little extra texture and focusing the eyes in on the art hanging on the surface. The borders mirror each other, creating an aesthetically pleasing, symmetrical space.

Advertisement

7. Utilize patterns.

This border design by Tess Newall adds the perfect accent to an already-colorful stairway. Inspired by an 18th-century French textile, the composition has been reimagined as a wallpaper and border design. It's hand-painted and elicits a folk-like appeal.