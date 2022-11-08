Airbnb Is Making Prices More Transparent After Complaints From Renters

Most modern-day travelers have had that moment when they think they've found a great deal on lodging through Airbnb, only to have the final price skyrocket with additional fees. It can be frustrating to sift through Airbnb listings that display one price, when the actual price is significantly more expensive. That's why Airbnb is rolling out a new feature called "Total Price Display."

Starting in December, Airbnb will offer the option for users to see the total prices for listings before taxes up front. The inclusive price will be shown in search results, on the map display, filter, and listing page. A full price breakdown of Airbnb's service fee, taxes, and any discounts will still be provided to guests before they book.

This total price will be prioritized by the Airbnb algorithm as well, which has previously prioritized the nightly price that didn't factor in the additional fees. This means that for similar listings in the same area, those with the highest quality and best total prices will rank higher in search results. As part of these updates, Airbnb will also be providing hosts with new pricing and discounting tools starting in early 2023. This way, they can better understand the final price their guests are paying and how to best offer competitive prices for their property.

An additional amendment from Airbnb is to improve the guest checkout experience. It's doing this by giving hosts guidance so that their checkout requests are reasonable and communicated to guests clearly before they book. "Guests should not have to do unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming when leaving their Airbnb," states the Airbnb website. "But we think it's reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors — just like they would when leaving their own home."