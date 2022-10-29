Kim Kardashian's Halloween Home Decor Is Straight-up Terrifying

Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages See More Photos

If you've got a soft spot for decked-out Halloween houses, you'll appreciate Kim Kardashian's current setup. In a recent Instagram video, Kardashian shared her spooky home decor, and it looks like something out of a scary movie.

"I decided to do a skeleton theme," she said in the video, as she shows two gigantic trees ‌covered‌ in bones and skulls. Each tree is positioned on either side of a walkway and has lighting around the base. This illuminates the bones, further adding to the creepy vibes.

On each side of the walkway, there's a group of cloaked figures around a bonfire. Some are sitting down, while others are hovering over the "fire." Meanwhile, the surrounding areas have hand sculptures coming out of the ground, which are in the same off-white color as the skeletons and bones.

Kardashian mentions that the hands are her favorite part, adding that they were molded from her loved ones' hands. "I had a molding party and they were all molded. These are my kid's hands," she notes, pointing out a few of the sculptures. "These are my nieces and nephews' hands. You can see some of our friends' hands."

Even her chef got in on the fun. There's a sculpture of their hand holding a knife, which is spookily appropriate for the holiday.

But wait, there's more. At the front door, there's an archway covered in skulls. (Talk about serious crypt vibes.) Inside, the foyer and hallways have upside-down mummies and ripped gauze fabric hanging from the ceiling, creating the illusion of a creepy cave.

How to recreate Kim Kardashian's Halloween decor:

If you're looking for last-minute decorations (or if you're already thinking about next year's setup), you can recreate certain elements of Kardashian's decor in your home. For example, you can make hand sculptures with kits from craft stores and display them on your lawn. Another option is to make mummies by wrapping a mannequin in white paper streamers or fabric strips, then hanging it upside down from your ceiling.