This Hack for Organizing Nespresso Pods Is Absolutely Brilliant

Nespresso changed the coffee game when it burst onto the scene, and many coffee drinkers never looked back after getting the taste of that morning brew convenience. One downside of the innovative coffee brand, however, is figuring out how to neatly store those pesky little pods. Putting them in a bowl is not neat and leads to messy rummaging, but placing them loose in a kitchen drawer or cabinet isn't space-efficient either.

Luckily, the professional organizers over at Done & Done Home have put their heads together to come up with a clever solution to this Nespresso storage predicament. In a recent Instagram Reel, they show us how they cut small strips of plastic runners to fit the underside of a kitchen cabinet shelf, and then stick them on with adhesive. These create the perfectly sized rails for the Nespresso pods to slide into and then hang from in tidy rows.

Many commenters on the post asked where they could get their own strips to recreate this hack in their kitchens, to which Done & Done Home responded that they would send them a DM with the link. They also shared that this hack works for Nespresso pods of all different sizes — you just have to place the plastic runners a bit wider to accommodate for the larger pods.

The finished product is a creatively compact solution to a problem that has plagued Nespresso lovers for years. Plus, it's convenient storing your coffee mugs in the same cabinet so that all of your coffee necessities are kept together in the same zone.

If you don't want to take the time to put one of these together for yourself, you can snag this pod holder on Etsy that does the trick just as well.