This Genius Kitchen Hack Proves You Can Actually Reuse Onion Peels

If you've been tossing your onion peels away like the rest of us, hold up. It turns out that they can actually be used for something.

As part of her "Scrappy Cooking" series on TikTok — yes, it's all about how to repurpose your food scraps — cookbook author Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou) is showing us just how easy it is to make good use of onion peels.

Instead of throwing them out, use onion peels to make onion peel powder, which you can use to season just about anything.

In the viral TikTok video, Bodrug shows us how it's done. To start, rinse the peels and pat them dry to make sure they're clean.

Then, spread them out on a baking sheet and pop them in a dehydrator (or just the oven) to dry them out. Next, toss the dried peels into a food processor and blend until it's a powdery consistency.

"This actually makes sense since the skin of onions is just old dried onion layers," wrote one commenter.

But other commenters pointed out that onion peels can sometimes taste bitter, so you might want to taste test your onion peel powder before you add it to any food.

Genius, if you ask us.