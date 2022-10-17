6 Fall-Scented Cleaning Products That Will Make Your Space Smell Like Autumn

By Kirsten Nunez October 17, 2022
When it comes to fall, many people spruce up their space with seasonal decor and home fragrances. But why stop there? Thanks to the following fall-scented cleaning products, you can freshen up your home while making it smell like an autumn oasis. Happy cleaning!

1. Grove Co. Mulled Apple Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate, $6.99

If you're new to Grove Co.'s cleaner concentrates, you're in for a treat. Not only are they packaged in paper and glass, but they come in amazing scents — like this limited-edition mulled apple version.

2. Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Dish Soap, $14.95

Inspired by the aroma of homemade pumpkin bread (yum), this dish soap is formulated with essential oils and natural degreasers. You'll probably want to stock up on this one.

3. Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Fall Leaves Multi-Surface Cleaner Spray, $4.99

If you love woody and bright scents, you'll adore this autumn-inspired cleaner from Mrs. Meyers. It's safe on hardwood floors, tiles, walls, ‌and‌ countertops, making it easy to infuse every surface with fall goodness.

4. Grove Co. Spiced Pumpkin Ultimate Dish Soap, $3.49

Thanks to this spiced pumpkin dish soap, you'll actually enjoy washing the dishes. What's more, the product is packaged in a recyclable aluminum bottle, so it's eco-friendly too.

5. Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Acorn Spice Multi-Surface Cleaner Spray, $4.99

For something a bit different from the usual, check out this acorn spice version. The product is described to boast the "rich, nutty scent of acorn with the aroma of cinnamon and spices."

6. Seventh Generation Sage and Cedar Liquid Laundry Detergent, $12.99

With this sage and cedar laundry detergent in your arsenal, even your clothes can now smell like the woods in autumn. The best part? This scent doesn't appear to be limited-edition, so you can enjoy it any time of the year.

