Le Creuset's Iconic Cookware Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma

'Tis the season for holiday cooking — and we can't wait to get started. But if you'd like to refresh your cookware collection first, you're in luck, because Le Creuset's popular enameled cast iron cookware are currently on sale at Williams Sonoma.

The limited-time offer includes several of Le Creuset's iconic pieces, including the 5 1/4-quart cast iron deep oven. It's super deep with a high capacity, making it ideal for things like frying chicken and boiling pasta. The sale price is $249.95, down from $380. (It's also available in 16 colors, so you'll be sure to find something you like.)

Le Creuset's 2 1/2-quart French oven is also on sale for $159.95, down from $284. It's described to have "tall, gently sloping sides and a domed lid," and it can be used for one-pot meals, baked recipes, soups, and more.

There's a deal on Le Creuset's 4 1/2-quart soup pot, too. It's a smaller-sized Dutch oven that's currently available for $229.95 (and normally sold for $345).

Last but not least, the indigo version of Le Creuset's 6 3/4-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is on sale for $359.99. The regular price is $445, so this is an awesome deal.

Beyond the cult-favorite pots, Le Creuset's cast iron griddles and grill pans are also on sale. We can see these pieces being useful for grilling vegetables or cooking breakfast for a crowd.

Even if you don't have a ton of holiday cooking on the agenda, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in cookware that will last for years to come. However, it's unclear how long the sale will last, so be sure to place an order if you've had your eye on something.

You can check out all of the pieces on the Williams Sonoma website.