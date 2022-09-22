You may know Sophie Lou Jacobsen as the French-American designer notorious for her wavy shapes , particularly with glassware . The artist never creates anything less than stunning, and the notion remains true for her latest collection in collaboration with Brooklyn-based lighting studio In Common With .

The collection, titled Flora , is a modern assortment of lighting that offers a refreshed take on Venetian glassmaking techniques. The group of 20 pieces is all about honoring nature, featuring hand-blown and mold-blown glass accessories that balance old craft with contemporary Italian facets.

Flora is stacked with table lamps, pendants, sconces, and even a chandelier, all with a modern, floral, and wavy design. You're going to want to browse the entire collection (did we mention it's stunning?), but we'll be linking a few of our favorites below. You can check out the rest on In Common With and Jacobsen's website, or if you happen to live in New York, you can see the assortment at In Common With's new showroom in Gowanus.