Taco Bell and Milk Bar Created a Dessert With Taco Shells — We're Not Sure How to Feel

We love a good brand collab, especially when it involves food. But when news broke about the Taco Bell and Milk Bar partnership, we couldn't help but scratch our heads. Basically, the two cult-favorite brands teamed up to create a dessert coated in — wait for it — taco shells.

The dessert is called the Strawberry Bell Truffle, and it features iconic ingredients from each brand. According to the official press release on Taco Bell's website, it's made of vanilla cake that's been "studded with strawberry pieces and soaked in strawberry milk."

"The outside is coated with a sweet and slightly salty strawberry and sweet corn cake coating, studded with tiny pieces of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco Shell," states the press release. "The unique coating adds an unexpected burst of flavor and satisfying texture for a one-of-a-kind eating experience."

Needless to say, the new dessert is nothing short of unique. It's currently being tested at one Taco Bell restaurant in Tustin, California, as well as Milk Bar's flagship locations in New York City (in the Nomad neighborhood) and Los Angeles (on Melrose Avenue). The truffles will be sold in packs of two for $2.99 until August 16, or until supplies last.

For the most part, fans of Taco Bell and Milk Bar are stoked about the collab. "I don't think they need to be tested. Just roll [them] out nation wide already!" said one user on Instagram. Others were more skeptical about the unusual flavor combo, which is totally understandable.

If you live near one of the test locations — and if you're on board with the idea of sweet corn and strawberries — be sure to pick up the treat before it runs out. Otherwise, here's to hoping that the item is eventually offered at other locations. Although we're unsure about the ingredient combo, we'd still try it out of curiosity!