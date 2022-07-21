This Sustainable Lettuce Hack Will Help the Planet — and Your Wallet

We certainly don't have to tell you that produce can be expensive. Especially during the summer months when all you want to do is stock up on some fresh fruit and vegetables, the grocery bills can add up quickly. With inflation on the rise, saving a few dollars here and there is particularly appealing. Luckily, TikToker @loveofearthco showed us how to use our leftover lettuce scraps to grow even more lettuce in order to be gentle on our wallets — and on the Earth.

The creator purchased butter lettuce, claiming that these types of greens taste the best, but any kind of lettuce that comes with a head and root will do. Commenters chimed in saying that they found this type of lettuce at their local Safeway and Walmart. The TikToker then mentions not to worry if it's wrapped in any plastic because the container will be used later on.

For the time being, enjoy the lettuce you just purchased and make all the salads of your dreams, but only until you reach the stub in the center. Most of us would throw the rest away at this point, or place it in the compost bin with the rest of our food scraps, but @loveofearthco has other plans.

They take the leftover lettuce along with the plastic container it came in out to the backyard. First, they poke some holes into the bottom of the makeshift pot for drainage before filling it with some soil and compost.

The TikToker then plants their butter lettuce in the soil and suggests keeping the plant in your kitchen window, or anywhere that gets a ton of natural sunlight. If you already have a garden, they also suggest planting it right in the ground for the best results.

With a bit of TLC, the creator claims that you can have a supply of lettuce all year round. Get ready to have a never-ending amount of delicious veggies right at your fingertips.