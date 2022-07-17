5 Need-to-Know Watermelon Hacks to Try This Summer

During the hot summer months, there's nothing better than biting into a cold piece of juicy watermelon. The only problem? Cutting the fruit can be quite the task, especially if you're not too savvy with knives. Or maybe you're feeling bored with watermelon, and you're looking for new ways to eat it.

Enter these watermelon hacks. From cutting tricks to serving tips, these ideas will help elevate how you enjoy the tasty fruit. Happy summer!

1. Cut watermelon in a grid to create sticks.

Take a tip from @yumlabels on TikTok and cut your watermelon in a grid. This instantly creates individual sticks, which you can cut into cubes or enjoy as is. It's the perfect watermelon hack for serving a crowd!

2. Use dental floss to quickly cut watermelon.

After slicing a watermelon in half, you can switch to dental floss to chop up your melon. This is especially useful if you don't trust yourself with big knives and want to limit how often you use one.

3. Use a watermelon fork slicer.

Did you know that watermelon forks are a thing? The handy tool is perfect for quickly slicing watermelon into strips or cubes. You can buy them on Amazon for $12.99 right here.

4. Freeze watermelon wedges to make ice pops.

After cutting watermelon into wedges, insert a wooden popsicle stick through the rinds. (If the rind is too thick, you can pierce a small slit with a knife.) Place them in the freezer until frozen. Hello, instant homemade ice pops.

5. Make watermelon ice cubes.

Give your summer drinks a tasty upgrade with watermelon ice cubes. All you need to do is cut watermelon into cubes, then place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet so that they don't stick together. Freeze the cubes overnight and store them in a freezer-safe container.