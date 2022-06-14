Why Tuft & Needle’s Mint Mattress Was My First Purchase When I Moved Into My New Home

Your bed is the most important piece of furniture in your home. Now, before you offer up your knee-jerk rebuttal about how some other piece is more pivotal, hear me out. It may not get as much love as the living room sofa, or see as much traffic as the kitchen table, but it still reigns supreme.

Advertisement

Why, you ask? Well, one third of your life is spent sleeping, and considering the effect sleep has on your overall health, that's a pretty sizable and important chunk of time. Not to mention, the bed is used for so much more than sleep. It can host movie marathons, family snuggle sessions, hours lost in a good book, and so much more.

Advertisement

If you're following my argument thus far, you'll understand why I placed so much importance on selecting a mattress when my fiancé and I moved into our new home after he got a new job earlier this year.

We took relocating as an opportunity to upgrade our caved-in pillow top, and after much research, we finally settled on the Mint Mattress (and the accompanying bedding and accessories) from sleep wellness brand Tuft & Needle. Here's why.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Tuft & Needle See More Photos

1. It's meant for sharing.

I knew this mattress would likely last us the next 10 or so years of our life, and would see our family grow from just the two of us to a family of six (Austin, if you're reading this, I put it on the internet so now we ​have​ to have four kids).

Advertisement

The Mint Mattress was designed with multiple sleepers in mind, and it has a two-inch layer of Adaptive® foam for pressure relief and reduced motion transfer — so I won't feel my fiancé or future tiny bed hogs moving around during the night. Plus, it comes with a removable, washable cover, which makes it easy to keep the mattress extra clean.

Advertisement

2. It's great for hot sleepers.

I could personally cocoon myself in multiple blankets on a summer night and still sleep like a baby, but my fiancé was built for the arctic (seriously, we live in Buffalo and he doesn't even own a coat). So naturally, a mattress with cooling properties was of utmost importance to him.

Advertisement

The breathable foam in the Mint Mattress is specially infused with heat-wicking graphite and ceramic cooling gel to help keep body temperatures low throughout the night. And when we combined it with Tuft & Needle's airy linen sheets, let's just say he was as happy as a husky in the snow.

Image Credit: Tuft & Needle See More Photos

3. It's eco-friendly.

Choosing an eco-friendly mattress was a must for me. I'm already very conscious of the ingredients we consume and the products we use, and I know that concern is going to be kicked into overdrive when kids are involved.

Advertisement

The Mint Mattress is GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US® certified, which means it passes some of the strictest chemical emissions standards and is free of harmful chemicals like ozone depleters and carcinogens.

4. It instantly made our new place feel like home.

When you move to a brand new city where you don't know a soul, it's so important to have a home base that feels comforting and well... like home. Investing in a few high-quality staples for our bedroom — the space where we decompress and debrief at the end of every day — was my way of doing that.

Advertisement

The mattress was delivered straight to our door (which made the whole move feel a little easier because it meant no lugging an unmanageable old mattress from place to place), and it was super easy to set up. It only took an hour or two to plump up to its full size after we pulled it out of the box.

And as soon as we unrolled it onto the bed frame, I knew I was going to love it. Flopping down on the bed confirmed that feeling: The mattress itself is beyond comfortable, and it strikes that Goldilocks balance between plush and supportive.

Of course, a new mattress deserves new bedding, which is why we snagged a set of Tuft & Needle's breezy linen sheets, plush duvet, and soft linen duvet cover. We completed our bed setup with super-comfy foam pillows, which were a savior for my neck after schlepping countless boxes. Finally, we added the comforting white noise machine (to help us get used to the sounds of our new neighborhood) and the glowing alarm clock to our nightstand, and we instantly felt so much more settled in. Even though the other rooms of the house were still filled with unpacked boxes.

​​Click here to shop Tuft & Needle essentials for your own space — whether you just moved or are upgrading your current home.​​