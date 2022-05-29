7 Disco Ball DIYs That Give the '70s Icon a Makeover

When it comes to decor, there's hardly anything as timeless and iconic as a disco ball. Add a disco ball to any space and the groovy, fun-filled vibes are sure to follow. While disco ball love has been around for decades, we've noticed an exciting uptick in disco ball DIY projects recently that we can't get enough of. Crafters are really flexing their creativity with all manner of disco ball creations right now, and we've rounded up a few of our favorites below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Melting Disco Ball Wall Art

TikTok user @isabellarae19 shares her step-by-step process for making melting disco ball wall art out of foam spheres, clay, and a whole bunch of square mirror stickers. They say it took them a full week to make, but the finished product is definitely worth the time and effort.

Advertisement

2. Disco Ball Wreath

DIY sister duo Elsie and Emma of A Beautiful Mess have put a disco spin on a quintessential wreath using silver tinsel garlands and mini disco balls. This unique take on a classic is perfect for the holiday season, and will definitely set your wintery decor apart from the pack.

Advertisement

3. Disco Ball Blob Mirror

Disco ball crafter @lexiandthecity17 on TikTok makes disco-ball embellished hanging mirrors in organic, blob-inspired shapes. Using an existing mirror and then reshaping it with Model Magic, they create the base shape that they then cover in square mirror stickers.

Advertisement

4. Disco Ball Cornucopia

Studio DIY has designed another disco ball take on seasonal decor with their disco ball cornucopia. They instruct crafters to spray paint a cornucopia basket the color of their choice. Then, use museum wax or glue dots to attach mini disco balls of various sizes to each other in a position that looks as if they are spilling out of the basket.

Advertisement

5. Disco Ball Planter

Disco ball planters are all the rage on DIY social media right now, so we had to include this how-to video we collaborated on with Instagram user @hinter.place. They show us how to first deconstruct a disco ball, and then attach a chain to it so that it can hang with a plant of your choosing inside. Who needs a green thumb when you can have a disco thumb?

Advertisement

6. Upcycled Disco Ball IKEA Table

Jazzing up a simple IKEA side table with small mirror tiles is an easy, fun, and cheap hack. TikTok user @katiemfleisch demonstrates how they did this, taking a white side table from basic to party time just by glue-gunning mirror tiles to the top.

Advertisement

7. Disco Ball Cocktail Table

Elevate your at-home bar game by building a disco ball cocktail table like this one from TikTok user @khaglin! Do so by repurposing one of those classic globe mini bar tables and adhering tiny mirror stickers all over the outside of the globe. While the sticker process will undoubtedly require lots of time and attention to detail, the result will wow your guests and provide a great focal point for your space.