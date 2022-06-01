3 Tips to Make the Selling-Buying-Moving Trifecta Less Stressful and More Fun

Image Credit: Opendoor

What do a new job offer, an expanding family, or the decision to start over somewhere entirely new have in common? First, that congratulations are in order! And second, that moving is likely in your future.

It's no secret that moving can be stressful, but that doesn't mean it has to dampen the excitement of this season of your life (in fact, 82% of first-time home buyers retrospectively report that their experience was enjoyable overall).

"Approach this journey with the right mindset to ensure it's an exciting one, have patience, and embrace each step of the process," says Beatrice de Jong, broker and consumer trends expert at Opendoor.

So how, exactly, do you achieve that mindset when you're surrounded by half-packed boxes and feeling totally overwhelmed by your to-do list? De Jong is sharing her tips for tackling every step of the process below, starting with an overarching piece of advice to evaluate all the options available to you during this time — such as taking a digital-first approach to buying and selling rather than going through the traditional avenues.

"When it comes to moving, every person's situation is unique, and there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution," de Jong says. "[Opendoor's] goal is to give people more options, flexibility, and certainty, and less stress when making what can be an extremely complex, emotional decision. We hope to empower people to buy and sell seamlessly with the click of a button, bypassing many of the stressors that come with moving, and letting homeowners focus on the happiness of such a huge milestone."

Skipping the stress and enjoying the fun parts of relocation? Keep reading for more intel on how to make it happen.

1. Declutter and pare down.

The first step is focusing on selling, and de Jong's main piece of advice for making that process more streamlined is to declutter your space as much as possible. "Leave a few surfaces bare for a clean look," de Jong says. "Not only will this aid in the showing process, but it'll make your moving process a little easier, and give you the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane."

And if you want to skip the showings altogether? Opendoor can get you an instant cash offer based on comparable homes in your market. All you have to do is upload a few details to the website, choose your closing date (between 14 and 90 days), and breathe a sigh of relief that you can cross "prep house for showings" off your to-do list.

2. Get your finances in order.

When it comes to the buying phase, navigating mortgages — and your finances in general — can feel overwhelming. Meeting with a lender can help you understand exactly where you stand financially, and can clue you into some of the costs that aren't listed on the sticker price (like appraisal fees and closing costs, to name a few).

"Consider options like Opendoor-Backed Offers to help you stand out to sellers," de Jong says. With Opendoor-Backed Offers, buyers can get pre-qualified and make a contingency-free offer (which provides the seller with the same certainty as a cash offer) in minutes. Plus, if something happens with your financing, Opendoor will buy the home for you and sell it back to you at the same cost when you're ready.

3. Plan ahead.

Moving day stress is no joke. But with some preparation, you can avoid some of those snags before the moving truck rolls up.

Avoid potential bumps in the road with de Jong's pre-moving must-dos, which include booking movers well in advance, packing up non-essential items as early as possible, scheduling walk-throughs, and using Opendoor Complete to help you line up your closing dates so you don't get stuck paying two mortgages or moving twice.

Because even if you make it through one move stress-free, no one wants to have to turn around and do it all over again (you have a new exciting life chapter to go enjoy!).