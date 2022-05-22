What Are Storm Doors? (Plus, Our Top Picks)

Typically installed in front of a standard entry door, storm doors are exterior doors that are primarily used for protection against the elements.

Some storm doors have glass panels that can be replaced with screen panels, while others have built-in screens that can be exposed by lowering the glass panel. While some folks use storm doors to let in the breeze and fresh air when the weather permits, others opt for storm doors to improve the energy efficiency of their home. Beyond seasonal ventilation and lower energy bills, storm doors can also protect front doors from the elements and keep them looking great year after year.

Types of Storm Doors

Storm doors are available in three different options. The one you choose will ultimately depend on what you're trying to accomplish.

Full-View Storm Doors

As its name implies, full-view storm doors are full glass from top to bottom. Full-view storm doors maintain the visibility of your front door, and in many cases, they come with interchangeable screens for easy swap-outs during the spring and summer months.

Mid-View Storm Doors

Mid-view storm doors feature divided glass panels covering most of the door with only 12 to 18 inches of solid material at the bottom.

High-View Storm Doors

As you might have guessed, high-view doors are the opposite, where most of the door is made of solid material, and only the top portion is made of glass. Out of the three types of storm doors, high-view doors are the best option for privacy.

What’s the Difference Between a Storm Door and a Screen Door?

As you shop for storm doors, you may also bump into screen doors. And while they may look similar, screen doors and storm doors are different. As its name implies, screen doors have screens on them, and they are used primarily or let fresh air into your home while keeping bugs out. Storm doors can do what screen doors do (providing they have interchangeable screens), but as their name implies, they're also robust enough to provide some protection from...well...storms and inclement weather.

Our Top Storm Door Picks

With hand-forged solid steel scrollwork, this full-view storm door enhances the security of your home while adding a little European flair. This door is equipped with shatter-resistant tempered glass and tamper-resistant hinges. Plus, it comes with a full-view screen panel for seasonally appropriate ventilation.

The Larson Savannah storm door features a Retractable Screen Away® design that easily converts your storm door to a screen door when the weather permits. Plus, the DuraTech® surface-over-solid core offers a maintenance-free finish with exceptional protection against weather, aging, dents, and scratches.

This full-view storm door offers plenty of curb appeal with beautiful etched glass. And when the seasons change, you can easily change out the glass panel for a screened panel and let the fresh air in. Not only is this door low-maintenance and durable, but it also features dual weather stripping on the top and sides for enhanced weather-tightness and energy efficiency.

This high-view storm door allows for easy ventilation and features an insect screen that's stored in the door itself. Even better, it's designed with a pet door on the bottom, offering your pets easy access into and out of your home.

This full-view storm door by Pella features a retractable screen that easily pulls down when the weather is just right. It also features Low-E glass, which provides better insulation and keeps the sun's rays from fading your front door. To round out its list of great features, this storm door also has heavy-duty weather stripping to keep drafts and harsh weather at bay, satin nickel hardware, and a key deadbolt lock for enhanced protection.

Designed to keep out harsh weather, this high-view storm door by Larson features a self-storing window and half screen for easy ventilation when you want it. This door is weather-stripped for enhanced energy efficiency, and it features a push-button handle with an inside night lock.

With their new Platinum Collection, Larson offers the protection of a storm door with a sharp modern look. This storm door features a multi-point locking system, a triple weather strip all around the door, and a convenient way to let the fresh air in with a Screen Away® retractable screen.

Made from Douglas Fir, this storm door by Rejuvenation features screens and removable glass panels, which essentially turns this door into an all-season investment in your home. With a BetterVue screen, this storm door offers better airflow and better insect control, and it lets in more light than standard screens. When the seasons change, simply replace the glass panels to protect your front door from the impending harsh weather. Even better, this door is unfinished, so it's an easy way to add a nice pop of color to your front entrance.