7 Cult-Favorite Foods You Can Buy on Amazon

Love it or hate it, you can't deny that Amazon is a pretty useful place to do your shopping. And we mean pretty much ​any​ kind of shopping, whether you need lightbulbs or a bookshelf or shoes.

But Amazon is also an impressive grocery store, and not just because of its acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017. It actually sells a whole range of foods from your favorite restaurants (and even from markets such as Trader Joe's), including some products you're likely very familiar with.

Check out these seven cult-favorite food items you can buy on Amazon.

Iconic Brooklyn restaurant Junior's is known for its massive cheesecakes in a variety of flavors. Fortunately, you don't have to travel to New York to try a slice — you can order a whole cheesecake that serves 12 right on Amazon. Check out the Junior's Amazon store to see all the flavors available for purchase.

Steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse has an online butcher's shop on Amazon, from which it sells different cuts of its famous steaks. Unfortunately, the steaks don't come with peanuts, so you'll have to DIY the peanut shell–covered floor at home. (If you haven't dined at a Texas Roadhouse before, just trust us — the peanuts are a thing.)

Many Trader Joe's products have a devoted following, including its versatile Everything but the Bagel Seasoning. But did you know that you can buy TJ's products right on Amazon? That saves you from waiting on that long, long line at checkout!

If you're a fan of Buffalo Wild Wings, you can bring all the flavor home by buying the chain's famous sauces via Amazon. Consider purchasing one of the variety packs to try multiple flavors, from parmesan garlic to mango habanero to Asian zing. Or you can go classic!

You might expect the Cheesecake Factory to be known for, well, cheesecake, but while its namesake is certainly delicious, the restaurant chain's signature item might just be its semi-sweet brown bread topped with rolled oats. Buy it on Amazon, toss it in the oven for five minutes, and slather on the butter for a tasty snack.

Baked by Melissa made waves for its teeny-tiny cupcakes when it debuted in New York in 2009. They're seriously addictive — don't be surprised if you catch yourself gobbling up more than one or two in a single sitting. Thankfully, they're sold in pretty large multi-flavor packs!

Deep-dish pizza might be a bit controversial, but there are many who love the ooey-gooey food item. One of the biggest names in the deep-dish game is Lou Malnati's, a Chicago-based restaurant group selling pizzas for more than 50 years. No need to fly to Chicago to try it — just order up a few pies on Amazon.