9 Recipes You Can Make With Hawaiian Rolls

Hawaiian rolls are so versatile that you can make just about any dish with them — even unexpected ones like pizza, casserole, and French toast. So go ahead and refer to this roundup whether you want savory or sweet Hawaiian roll options, and whether you're dining alone or attending a potluck. When it comes to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we've got you covered with these recipes.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Cooking at Pam's Place's Easy Hawaiian Rolls

Sometimes you crave no-frills, fresh out of the oven rolls with just a dab of butter and jam. With simple ingredients, less than 20 minutes of prep time, and the delightful tangy sweetness of pineapple juice, these rolls are an excellent choice for a rainy day breakfast or snack time. Plus, the lingering smell of fresh baked rolls will make the house feel cozy and comforting for hours.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Haute Cooking and Baking's Lazy Mama’s Breakfast Casserole

If you love lazy Sunday mornings, you'll love this recipe that involves quickly whisking together a few ingredients and then baking for 30 minutes. By the time you're done reading the Sunday paper, this mouthwatering casserole is ready!

For the vegetarian option, forego the meat or substitute Hot Italian Beyond Sausage.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Chef Law Cannon's Hawaiian Roll French Toast

French toast is one of those adaptable all-purpose meals, appropriate for brunch or breakfast for dinner. The right combo of vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and nutmeg in this recipe brings out splendid notes as the heavy cream and butter makes each bite delectable.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

4. Enlight Wellness' Keto Chicken Sliders in Hawaiian Rolls

This Instant Pot recipe is a wonderful spin on pulled pork sliders. It's filled with crunchy celery and melted cheese and has a rich butter glaze. Plus, making the rolls from scratch is aces for those who are gluten-free. Watching your sugar intake? Not a problem. This recipe is sugar-free but contains a dash of monk fruit for the sweet taste you might crave.

For a vegetarian alternative, try jackfruit instead of chicken.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Carissa Stanton's BOMB Chicken Salad

Effortless, creamy, and tasty, you can assemble this recipe in no time. The sweet burst of cut grapes balances out the savory flavors and the simple seasoning is sure to satisfy the pickiest of eaters. This dish is ideal for a potluck gathering or a picnic outing.

For a vegetarian alternative, try seitan instead of chicken.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Julie's Eats and Treats' Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

This dish is terrific for the times when you want pizza but don't want to bake a whole crust. Put on your favorite Italian playlist before you preheat your oven and enjoy the aroma of pizza sauce, melted butter, basil, and oregano as you assemble and bake these rolls. They're certain to be crowd-pleasers for an uncomplicated after-school/work meal.

Advertisement

For a vegetarian alternative, try Yves Veggie Pepperoni.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Sahiba Johar's Veggie Tiki Sliders

This recipe will be a hit for Super Bowl Sunday or any other gathering when you want to serve something unexpected. The tiki bit is loaded with vegetables, and the flavorful mint and tamarind chutney elevate this elegant and healthy dish to gourmet status.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Kitchen at Hoskins' Hawaiian Roll Cinnamon Rolls

These are indeed the easiest cinnamon rolls you'll ever make. We recommend this recipe for when you want to make a scrumptious dessert but don't have much time. It's also perfect for those who aren't into the process of baking but desire hassle-free results.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Steph The Chef's Bread Pudding Rolls

Who wouldn't want a Tiramisu-style concoction — especially when it mixes espresso powder, Kahlúa, white and milk chocolate, and is topped with mascarpone? Luckily, this straightforward recipe will make sure you create a legendary dessert that you'll keep coming back to over and over again.

Get the full recipe here.