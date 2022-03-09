5 Ways to Use Dishwashing Tabs to Clean Your Home

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker Squeaky is all about the borderline genius hacks and ideas that keep literally every inch of your space pristine.

Did you know that dishwashing tabs can do much more than clean dishes? You can use them to clean other places, spaces, and items in your home. Dishwashing tablets were designed to lift grease, battle hard water, and remove stains and grime from dishes, pans, glassware, and silverware (leaving them spotless), so why not use them to clean ​more​ things? Check out these five genius ways to use dishwasher pods to clean your home. (Finish Powerball tablets or Cascade Platinum pods both work great. Who knew that dishwater detergent had so much cleaning power?)

1. Clean Your Toilet Using Dishwashing Tabs

When cleaning your bathroom, start by dropping a dish tablet into your toilet, then go about cleaning the rest of your bathroom while the dishwashing tab dissolves. Once the dish tab has dissolved, use a toilet brush to clean the toilet, making sure to get under the rim. You can also drop a dish tablet into the toilet in between deep cleanings to freshen it up. Just make sure to close the lids so your pets and/or children don't touch it!

2. Clean White Clothing Using a Dishwashing Tab

Instead of using laundry detergent in your next load of dingy whites, use a dishwasher cleaner tablet instead. The dish tablet will lift stains, including coffee, suntan lotion, and most yellow stains associated with sweat and deodorant.

Warning Dishwashing tabs are not meant to clean most clothing, especially not colored clothing or delicates. Only use this method for white clothing.

3. Clean Your Washing Machine with a Dishwashing Tab

Could you use one of these tabs as a washing machine cleaner? 100% yes. Drop a dishwashing tab into the drum of your washing machine and run the hottest wash cycle. The dishwashing tablet will help remove any grease and dirt buildup inside of the drum of the washer just like it does for dishes in the dishwasher.

4. Clean Dirty Pots and Pans with a Dishwashing Tab

Have burned-on food or stains on your dishes? Try soaking them in really hot water with a dish tablet. Allow the pot or pan to soak for two to three hours while the dish tablet dissolves and loosens any caked or burned-on food and removes any stains. Use a gentle scrub brush to remove any food that remains, then wash as normal!

5. Clean Your Sink Using a Dishwashing Tab

Have a dirty, dingy kitchen sink? Fill it with hot water and add a dish tablet. Let it dissolve. This method works best if you let it soak for a few hours or overnight, and then drain and rinse. The dish tablet will help remove any grease, food, stains and sometimes even scratches. Good for all kitchen sinks, including farmhouse sinks and stainless steel.

