Easily Clean Baseboards Using This Kitchen Tool and DIY Cleaner

Baseboard cleaning is one of the most forgotten chores when it comes to home cleaning. They are so close to your floor, so they can get dirty from scuff marks as well as dust and grime that settles on them daily. We often don't notice our dirty baseboards until they get ​really​ grimy, and they can be a real pain to clean. The great news is, there is an easy way to clean baseboards using a kitchen cleaning tool and this DIY homemade cleaning solution.