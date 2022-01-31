7 Best Plants to Buy for South-Facing Windows

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Some like it hot; some like it cold. You'll want to pick houseplants in the former category to situate in your south-facing windows. These are windows that will get direct sunshine most of the day as the sun makes its way from east to west. It's been estimated that south facing windows get between 500 to 1,000 or more foot candles of light intensity ​—​ a dream situation for some indoor plants, but death for others.

Here are seven houseplants that will be grateful for this warm and sunny location, one for every day of the week. These are tough plants that can take as many direct rays as the sun has to offer.

1) Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis)

These popular succulent houseplants love direct sun and a lot of it. They are experts at storing water in their puffy, upright leaves that look like green fingers. These same "fingers" contain the cooling gel that is potent treatment for burns and sunburns.

Aloe are reputed to be perfect beginner plants since they are virtually unkillable, but overwatering can actually do them in pretty fast. Deal with this risk by planting your aloe in a terra cotta pot in soil mix specific for cacti, then only watering every three weeks or so. Your aloe will be delighted and might even reward you with baby aloe pups that can be transplanted easily to create new plants.

2) Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

Chinese hibiscus hail from the tropics, so is it any wonder that they will delight in hours of direct sun every day? This evergreen houseplant bears oversized flowers ​—​ think 6 inches across! ​—​ with tissue-thin, ruffled petals and a showy central tube. Petals can be any of a variety of shades including crimson and magenta. Don't let the fragile-looking blossoms fool you: these are tough plants that can take the heat.

These are easy-care houseplants but very vigorous. Schedule in trimming every month or so to keep them looking their best. To get the most flowers, fortify your plant with a potassium-rich fertilizer and water deeply and often but allow the soil to dry out between drinks.

3) Croton (Codiaeum variegatum)

No, the croton doesn't have blossoms but it really doesn't need any. The wild and dramatic coloration patterns on the croton leaves offer more than enough eye-candy. To get those crazy shades of red, copper, pink, orange, green, and yellow, the plant requires direct sunlight, so southern facing windows are the very thing.

You'll want to coddle these gorgeous foliage plants but look out for over-watering. Otherwise tolerant and forgiving, they just won't tolerate excess water. Only water when the soil is totally dry. On the other hand, spraying the leaves with spritzes of water is a great idea.

4) Meyer Lemon Tree (Citrus × meyeri)

Unless you live in a castle, you aren't likely to have room for a full-size citrus in the living room. But almost any house can accommodate a Meyer lemon tree. These fruit-bearing dwarf citrus are naturally shrub-like, and even when planted outside won't grow taller than 10 feet. Indoors you control the size of the tree by selecting the size of the pot.

These are truly delightful houseplants since they flower almost year round, and the blossoms fill the room with the sweetest fragrance. The flowers develop quickly into full-size fruit, some of the juiciest, sweetest lemons. That south-facing window will provide the sun, sun, and more sun they need to thrive. Water regularly but be sure the soil drains well and that the plant never is saturated.

5) Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)

The fragrance of the lavender plant is known to calm and relax people, so keeping one of these beautiful houseplants is a win-win idea. The fragrance of lavender is distinct and pleasing and the lavandula's pastel purple flowers are the very ones used to make essential oils. All types of lavender need sun and will thrive in a south-facing window.

Lavender is easy to grow and doesn't require constant care. Excellent drainage and occasional irrigation are its only growth requirements.

6) Cactus (Cactaceae)

Heat? Drought? One type of plant just shrugs and says "bring it on." Yep, you guessed it, the cactus. They are ideally adapted to surviving extreme heat and drought since they hail from hot, treeless deserts. The barrel-like plants store water in their trunks and can make it last through long, rainless summers in full sun locations. This is why they make perfect houseplants for a south-facing windowsill. Some varieties will produce brilliant summer flowers if they get enough sun.

There are hundreds of different types of cacti, but whatever species you have as a houseplant will almost certainly thrive in full, direct sun. Water only when the soil is bone dry to the touch.

7) Geraniums (Geranium cinereum)

Pink, red, purple, yellow, blue ​—​ you can find geraniums that bloom in any of these shades and more. While geraniums are typically grown in the garden, they also make super-easy houseplants as long as you have a south-facing window spot where they can soak up the rays. These plants will provide a gorgeous floral display all year long with a direct-sun location.

Just like outdoor geraniums, indoor plants are drought tolerant and easy maintenance. Pinch them back every now and again to create a thicker plant and allow that loamy soil to dry through and through between watering.