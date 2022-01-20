This Editor-Approved Candle Brand Makes the Perfect Gift for Astrology Lovers

When it comes to finding the perfect gift, it's safe to say that you can't go wrong with a personalized one. And if the person you're shopping for loves astrology, you're going to want to check out Birthdate ASAP. From customized candles to birth chart books, here's everything you need to know about Birthdate.

Founded by Ajay Mehta, Birthdate is a candle brand that has a customized scent for every single birthdate. Not only is each scent unique, but it also gives you insight into your personality based on astrology, numerology, and tarot. In addition to the candle, the brand has expanded its offerings to equally giftable Birthdate Books and Tarot Trio Sets.

With over 365 scent combinations developed by perfumers, there's little chance that you'll find anything like the Birthdate Candle ($48). Each one is crafted with an all-natural soy and coconut wax blend and hand-poured in small batches in the United States into reusable glasses with 100% cotton wicks. The candles weigh in at 13.5 ounces and have a long burn time of 60 to 80 hours.

Spoiler alert for any fellow Cancers born on June 22, but the candle is amazing with notes of rose, chamomile, and ylang-ylang. I love it so much that I don't even want to burn it — I just keep it by my desk as decor and smell it from time to time (very on-brand for a sentimental Cancer).

If you've always wanted to have your birth chart done but packaged in a book that you can use as decor on your coffee table, the Birthdate Book ($115) is just what you need. With beautiful illustrations and over 70 pages, Birthdate breaks down what a natal chart is and has descriptions of your sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs. At the end of the book, it also shares celebrities who share the same birthday (shout out to Meryl Streep, Cyndi Lauper, and Carson Daly) and sun sign. Each one is made-to-order and needs one week to process, but trust me, the wait is worth it.

The Tarot Trio

According to Birthdate, the Tarot Trio is the world's first candle set that gives you a luxe candle experience and tarot reading all in one. In the box set, there are three candles that represent your past, present, and future, each with a golden tarot card charm that's revealed when you burn the candle. With a handy guidebook, there are steps to using and interpreting your Tarot Trio set.

Just like the Birthdate Candle, each candle in The Tarot Trio has a dreamy scent profile. The Present candle has top notes of bergamot, citron, and amber; mid-notes of cassia root, heliotrope, and cedar leaf; and base notes of cedarwood, vetiver, and musk. The Past candle has top notes of citron, amber, and Muguet, mid-notes of hemp seed, guaiac wood, and oud; and base notes of patchouli, cannabis, and rosewood. The Future candle has top notes of bergamot, lemon leaf, and cardamom, mid-notes of verbena water orchid, and blue eucalyptus, and base notes of allspice, violet flower, and amber crystal.

One of my favorite things about the Tarot Trio (besides the obvious that it's the coolest candle set I've ever had), is that the guidebook comes with rituals you can do before lighting each candle and after your reading. Before you light the candle, Birthdate recommends clearing your space, connecting with your breath, setting an intention, and thinking of a question you want to be answered (you can also choose from a list of prompts they have in the book). After all the charms are revealed, you can reflect on the reading, see what resonates with you, determine how each card is connected, and have a solid journal session about the experience.

Absolutely! As a longtime lover of astrology, tarot, and candles, this set couldn't be more perfect. Even though the candles and book aren't exactly cheap, I think the personalization of each one is worth the price. So much so that I think even non-astrology fans would appreciate it as a gift. Whether it's a gift to yourself or for your astrology-loving friend, shop the full Birthdate collection below.