Image Credit: Greendigs/Hunker

What's your idea of a perfectly calming space? If the first thing that comes to mind is a lush and airy spa, we're right there with you. After all, it's a stylish haven with good vibes all around.

Although taking up residence in a literal spa isn't really an option, you ​can​ bring some of those calming vibes into your own home (or someone else's) with a few well-placed essentials. From leafy green plants to soothing candles and more self-care essentials from Greendigs and Lunarly — two dreamy destinations for curating everything you need for a stylishly cozy home — check out our guide to relaxation-inducing home gifts to get for everyone on your list this year, starting with yourself.

Image Credit: Greendigs

It's just a fact: vibrant plants elevate the look of a room, but they also boost mood and air quality. This small pine plant adds a touch of rustic, forest vibes, and the sleek planter comes in six different colors.

Image Credit: Lunarly

Got a celestial devotee in your life? Give them a wellness boost with Lunarly, a subscription box that arrives on every new moon (the ideal time for intention setting every month) and contains gifts to promote growth — like house plants, gratitude journals, and more to help carve out space for self care in any home.

Image Credit: Greendigs

To some, tending to plants can feel like a chore, but there are real well-being benefits that can be reaped from caring for something. Help the person on your list turn plant care into self care with this moisture indicator that will streamline their watering routine.

Image Credit: Lunarly

Decorating wall space to feel open, cozy, and inviting is the first step to digging into self care at home. This wall hanging boasts a mixture of rose and clear quartz, and the pretty crystal combo is a reminder to promote positive and loving energy.

Image Credit: Greendigs

What better way to water plants and blooms than with a stylishly shiny gold watering can? This chic watering can is pretty enough to leave out as a piece of decor (that will also remind them to water their plants more often).

Image Credit: Lunarly

Is a coffee table really complete without a puzzle? Give them this living room staple (that pairs well with a warm mug of cocoa) for a self-care evening atmosphere full of hygge.

Image Credit: Greendigs

With long, tendril-like leaves shooting in all directions, this cheerful plant makes a lovely addition to any yoga or meditation corner, promoting all the good vibes and restorative feels.

Image Credit: Lunarly

Nothing sets the tone for R&R like a fragrant candle — especially for the giftee who needs to destress. Infused with notes of clementine, black incense, and cedar wood, this candle will help cultivate a refreshed, inspired mood.

Image Credit: Greendigs

A leafy plant that doesn't require a green thumb? Say no more. The round tail snake plant is a beautiful, low-maintenance addition to any indoor-gardening newbie's collection.

Image Credit: Lunarly

No self-care retreat is complete without a moment of reflection. The natural wood cover on this journal is laser cut with a design that will serve as a reminder to practice positive mindfulness, and it's pretty enough that they won't want to hide it away in a drawer.