Easily Turn a Pleated Lampshade Into a Hanging Wall Light

Step 1

Install the wired light socket on your pleated shade. The method for how you'll do this will depend on the type of shade you have. Some shades require a finial and lamp harp (like ours) and the hole is situated almost level with the top of the shade, whereas others have long arms that extend down almost to the middle of the shade and don't require a harp. Since the one in this demonstration is the former design with just a small hole up top intended for a finial, we couldn't fit a socket and wire through the hole.

Image Credit: Carrie Waller

Image Credit: Carrie Waller

Luckily, you can purchase easy-to-use conversion kits at most hardware stores that have a built-in loop to circumvent the small hole. This is the wired light socket we used, and you'll see in the photos above that the light socket is topped with a curved portion that goes right around the little hole at the top of our shade, and then the rest of the light wire follows from there. Easy!

Image Credit: Carrie Waller

An alternative would be to purchase a standard light socket, cut the wire, thread it through the hole in the shade, and then rewire the cut ends together. Keep in mind that this process requires some amount of electrical know-how. The method and product we described above allows you to skip all of that hassle!