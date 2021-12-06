7 of the Most Amazing Power-Washing Before and After Photos

In the center of the Venn diagram of TikTok's #oddlysatisfying and #cleaningtok is a very specific niche — #powerwashing. If you're like us and love to watch a seriously satisfying cleaning video, you'll definitely want to take a dive into the wild world of power-washing content.

Video of the Day

Not so sure about the topic? Just take a look at these power-washing before and after pics from TikTok and Instagram users, and you'll see exactly why we're obsessed.

1. Driveways

Sometimes driveways are supposed to be dark gray — you know, when they're asphalt. But when you have a concrete driveway ... well, watch TikTok user @epwshouston power wash this driveway to reveal its true color.

2. Retaining Walls

Unless you're going for an Industrial Revolution–inspired look with your retaining wall, you're probably going to need to hose it down every so often. TikTok user @mightypressurewashing shows you how it's done.

3. Pools

As all pool owners know, opening your pool after several months will reveal some pretty icky gunk. Instagram user @pressurewashertotalcle does a brilliant job of removing the muck from this in-ground pool.

4. Outdoor Rugs

Sometimes a good shampoo just doesn't cut it when it comes to cleaning an outdoor rug. If you're like Instagram user @imperfect.garden, you might need to break out the power washer to get the grime out. But be warned — you may damage your rug if you're not careful!

5. Siding

Watching TikTok user @iiidaniil blast away the algae and moss build-up on this house's siding is extremely soothing in an odd sort of way.

6. Decks

Every now and then, a wood deck (or a wood swing set, or a wood bench, or a wood treehouse) needs a little TLC in the name of power washing. Instagram user @power_wash_unlimited shows us the benefits.

7. Gutters

Okay, this one is not so much the before and after as it is the process. TikTok user @atlanticpowercleaning demonstrates the process of blasting leaves and pine needles and other debris out of a gutter, and it's oh-so-satisfying.