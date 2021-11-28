13 IKEA Stocking Stuffers That Are Downright Charming

'Tis the season to think of gift ideas for a range of people, if that's something you love doing. And whether you're shopping for a neighbor, coworker, or friend, it really ​is​ the thought that matters.

With that in mind, how about choosing a few stocking stuffers for those you want to bring holiday cheer to this year? If you're swinging by IKEA some time soon, keep an eye out for a few gems. Budget-friendly and thoughtful, these small gifts are sure to be a hit.

Browse through our faves below.

Make the holiday season even more cozy with this scented candle at a budget-friendly price.

We all need to stay hydrated, so why not gift this aesthetically pleasing water bottle?

For the little ones, there are plenty of options that the Swedish retailer carries. Take, for instance, this adorable toy lion.

This little alarm clock can help your giftee stick to all those New Year's resolutions.

Consider a gift that will keep on giving — like this mesh bag that can be used for grocery runs, errands, and more.

This scented candle has the added bonus of a box that can be re-used for chic storage.

At four inches tall, this lovely vase could be the purr-fect stocking stuffer for the cat lover in your life.

Personally, we could always use an extra coaster or two — especially as we spend more time at home.

This might be a kid-centric find, but everyone could use some craft supplies to stay creative, in our opinion.

Another reusable bag — this one comes with lots of pride.

This find is too adorable to pass up. The holder can be used for a tealight, or even for jewelry storage.

Coffee and tea lovers can both make use of this affordable milk frother.

Speaking of warm drinks, this tea infuser will make it easier to make a nice cup.