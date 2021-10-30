The 8 Best Workbenches for Any DIY Space

The same way an office needs a desk, a DIY space needs a workbench. We know that physical, designated workspaces bring on a change mentally, and we want to help make it so that when you approach your workbench, you are transported from an extra bedroom to your work zone.

For someone who constantly has a DIY project, a workbench is essential. Not only does it give you a place to work from and on, but workbenches offer the ability to organize your tools and hone in on your art.

So, no more elaborate craft projects splayed out across kitchen islands and dining room tables, or woodworking projects that leave a layer of dust on countertops. To help you optimize your DIY experience, we're rounding up the best workbenches for your DIY space, with options that range in price, functionalities, and size. So, whether you're working on building a new planter box from your garage and need weight-bearing and bench dogs, or you want to fine-craft your jewelry-making process from the one free corner in your apartment, we've got options that can fit your needs.

The Best 8 Workbenches for Any DIY Space

We're going to let the numbers speak for themselves, as this multipurpose workbench from Harbor Freight has over 3,500 reviews and a 96% "would recommend" rate. This workbench is made of heavy-duty steel construction with a durable enamel finish, so you don't have to be nervous about working on the surface. It also comes with a fluorescent cabinet light, pegboard, built-in power strip, drawers, and shelves, all at just over $100. The 21 and a half inch long surface area also gives you plenty of space to work on small to medium-sized projects.

​Pros:​

Budget friendly

Ample storage

Quality construction

​Cons:​

Small in size

Best for beginners

Peg board hooks not included

For a durable wood top workbench, there are few better than this solid wood bench with a pegboard and storage from Husky. Available at The Home Depot, this product has over 800 reviews and a 90% recommendation rate. In addition to space for tool storage, this bench has been built to withstand extreme temperatures and high humidity, making it adaptable for most environments and working conditions. And despite not being an overly large bench, it can carry up to 1,675 lbs.

​Pros​:

Heavy duty

Solid wood surface

1-year warranty

Easy to assemble

​Cons:​

Small in size

Pricier

This workbench from Wayfair is ideal for woodworkers. The bench comes with one front vice, one end vice, and four wooden pegs that allow the user to secure their workpieces. In addition to its functionalities, it comes with storage (one shelf and one drawer) and provides a decently large work surface with a width of 48 inches. Despite its many capabilities, this bench can only handle a weight of up to 299 lbs. So, if you're looking for a desk just to work on — not a place to also store all of your power tools — this could be a good, reasonably priced pick for you.

​Pros:​

Cost

Size

Pieces for woodworking projects

​Cons:​

Low weight capacity

Less storage space

The Pegasus Folding Work Table is both portable and versatile. This table can be used as a traditional workbench and a sawhorse, depending on the user's needs. For woodworking, this bench's integrated clamping system holds your material in place for perfect (and safe) cutting, building, and design. For the craftsman on the go, this portable and highly rated workbench might be your best choice. And it doesn't hurt that the bench comes in at under $150.

​Pros:​

Portable

Versatile

Good price for quality

​Cons:​

Small work surface

Heavy (though still portable)

If you're looking for a larger working space where you can store not just projects but your larger power tools, this is not the bench for you. But if what you're needing is simply a place to clamp wood, a small stand, or just an easy spot to measure materials (it features a protractor scale and ruler), you can't beat this $20 option. It also has 24 slots, which makes keeping track of your smaller, easily misplaced tools simple. This product is made of steel and wood and, because it's a portable workbench, can be easily transported. One reviewer even noted that the height was perfect, indicating, "Because I'm older it's difficult to work bending over. This has saved my back."

​Pros:​

Cheap

Portable

Clamps

​Cons:​

Quality – not bad but not as good as more expensive options

Small work surface

No one height will work for every person, back, or DIY space. That's where this Husky height-adjustable bench comes in. A manual crank allows you to lift this 1,200 square inches of work surface from 26 inches to 42. The steel frame construction makes it durable, while the caster wheels make it a moveable (though not portable) rolling workbench. This bench can hold up to 300 lbs. of weight, and two drawers allow for small tool/supply storage.

​Pros:​

Adjustable height

Rolling bench

Sturdy

Sizable work surface

​Cons:​

Limited storage

Pricier

Wall-mounted and folding, the Quick Bench is ideal for smaller spaces where a large workbench can't yet be a permanent feature. The top folds down when not in use, and when needed, lifts to a raised position, clipping into place through the use of steel brackets. And, despite its small size, it can hold up to 500 lbs. The butcher block top is UV finished, protecting it from scratches during woodwork, and giving a nice shiny finish when not in use.

​Pros:​

Wall-mounted

Foldable

Heavyweight-bearing

​Cons:​

Small

Butcher block top not as sturdy as other materials

This highly rated workbench from Amazon isn't just functional -- it's also nice to look at. In terms of capabilities, this bench can hold up to 500 lbs. and offers a 48" wide work surface. Additionally, you'll find two steel drawers with ball-bearing sliders. Visually, it's one of our favorites! The light wood top paired with the black steel framing brings a modern aesthetic to a piece that tends to be relegated to the garage. This is one we wouldn't mind bringing in the house.

​Pros:​

Heavyweight-bearing

Solid wood top

Visually appealing

​Cons:​

Pricier

Limited storage