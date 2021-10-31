DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
If ever there's a time of year to add a bit of glitz and glamour to your home, it's the holiday season. A mirrored tray makes a chic centerpiece, especially when you layer it with reflective elements like mercury glass and shimmering trees that really up the sparkle factor. It's a simple arrangement but adds such a cozy feeling to your space — when you light the candles at night, the flames flicker and glow in the reflection of the mirror. Whether it's a dining table, coffee table, or side table that you're decking out for the holidays, this centerpiece is sure to evoke festive feelings.
Things You'll Need
Step 1
We chose a mirrored tray with an aged gold rim because it had a lovely vintage vibe and also added a bit more glam to our centerpiece. Start by adding your tallest element towards the back of the tray. In this case, we used glitter-dusted bottle brush trees in a variety of neutral and metallic hues. Be sure to use different heights for more visual interest.
Step 2
Place a few votive candle holders in front of the trees. We used a mix of mercury glass and fluted clear glass votives. Place tea candles inside each candle holder. If you have little ones around, you could use LED tea lights instead.
Step 3
Place two taper candles on one side of the bottle brush trees to create more height and visually balance the trees.
Step 4
For the finishing touch, gently scatter mini glass ball ornaments around the tray. You don't need too many, just enough to fill out any empty spaces. We opted for mercury glass ornaments to lend a more antique look to our centerpiece, but you could use silver or gold balls, or even mini disco ball ornaments for a modern twist.
That's it! Your mirrored tray centerpiece is ready to sparkle and glow!
Trisha is a writer, video producer + maker with a knack for creating modern DIY content. When her hands aren't covered in paint, she's most likely holding a camera or power drill or both.