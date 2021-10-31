If ever there's a time of year to add a bit of glitz and glamour to your home, it's the holiday season. A mirrored tray makes a chic centerpiece, especially when you layer it with reflective elements like mercury glass and shimmering trees that really up the sparkle factor. It's a simple arrangement but adds such a cozy feeling to your space — when you light the candles at night, the flames flicker and glow in the reflection of the mirror. Whether it's a dining table, coffee table, or side table that you're decking out for the holidays, this centerpiece is sure to evoke festive feelings.