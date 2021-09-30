Just a Few Costco Halloween Items to Make Things More Spooky

Have you decorated for spooky season yet? If not, we suggest stocking up next time you visit Costco. There's something for all your Halloween needs, from decor items to sugary snacks.

Whether you're looking for something more macabre or cheerful, here are some of the best Halloween products sold at the retailer right now.

Halloween might be better known as a candy holiday, but we're all in favor of switching over to cookies — Mrs. Fields cookies, to be precise! This set comes with 30 bite-sized cookies, 18 brownie bites, and some frosted cookies, too.

These steel pumpkins are the perfect way to enjoy the jack-o-lantern look without having to deal with the mess of real pumpkins. Pop a candle (wax or LED) inside to illuminate them.

You might want to keep this decorative tin of popcorn out all season long, but we're going to hazard a guess that you'll devour its contents long before Halloween rolls around. It's filled with caramel corn, kettle corn, and "Zebra" corn, which is caramel corn drizzled with two kinds of chocolate.

Want to terrify your roommate, kids, or neighbors? This is the decoration for you. The seven-foot-tall phantom has glowing eyes — and it moves.

If creepy ghouls aren't your speed, here's a far less frightful decoration for your home — a lovely autumnal floral arrangement in a pumpkin vase.

For a fun Halloween activity, buy this all-in-one caramel apple kit, which comes with eight Granny Smith apples, caramel, almonds, sprinkles, mini M&Ms, and sticks — all housed in a coffin-shaped box.

For the wreath lovers out there, Costco has you covered for Halloween season. This festive arrangement includes shatter-proof ornaments, black-and-orange tinsel, and some cobwebby pumpkins.