We Transformed Hunker House's Powder Room with Easy DIYs

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

The powder room might be the smallest room in your home, but that doesn't mean it needs to ​feel​ small. With some easy DIY upgrades, mindfully selected colors, and a few design hacks, you can give even the tiniest bathroom a spacious feel.

To show you how to do it, we totally transformed the previously dark and dramatic Hunker House powder room into an open and airy space in just a few simple DIY steps, all of which we accomplished with tools and decor from Walmart.

Here's the step-by-step behind how we completed the project, plus insights and tips for re-creating the refresh in your own space.