We Transformed Hunker House's Powder Room with Easy DIYs

The powder room might be the smallest room in your home, but that doesn't mean it needs to feel small. With some easy DIY upgrades, mindfully selected colors, and a few design hacks, you can give even the tiniest bathroom a spacious feel.
To show you how to do it, we totally transformed the previously dark and dramatic Hunker House powder room into an open and airy space in just a few simple DIY steps, all of which we accomplished with tools and decor from Walmart.
Here's the step-by-step behind how we completed the project, plus insights and tips for re-creating the refresh in your own space.
Things You'll Need
Drop cloth or tarp
Hart Utility Knife Set
Hart 36 Piece Project Set
Drew Barrymore Flower Interior Paint in Home Sweet Crème / Off-White
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Peel & Stick Botanical Wallpaper in Gingko Pink
Kraus Undermount Ceramic Bathroom Sink
Better Homes & Gardens Mirror Medicine Cabinet
Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Farmhouse Bathroom Shelves
Livex Lighting Monaco Wall Sconce (2)
Kingston Brass Concord Bathroom Faucet
Kingston Brass Fauceture Push Pop-up Drain
Alno Inc Luna Wall Mounted Towel Ring
Step 1: Demo and Prep the Space
First, you'll need to remove the elements of the bathroom that won't be making the cut into Powder Room 2.0. We removed the sink, mirror, lights, tile, and wallpaper, and then installed drywall above the sink.
Be sure to put down a drop cloth or tarp on the bathroom floor to shield it from debris, and to prepare for painting.
Step 2: Add Travertine, Sink and Hardware
The dark colors of the original sink area made the space seem smaller than it was. To give the illusion of space, we installed a blush-toned travertine for a new take on lightness and depth.
Then, we installed the ceramic Kraus Undermount Sink ($100) – which frees up more counter space since it's inlaid, rather than the bowl-style sink – followed by the sleek Kingston Brass Faucet ($430) and Pop-up Drain ($80).
Step 3: Paint the Powder Room
Next up is changing the paint color, so you'll want to gather all of your essential supplies: paint, brush, liner, paint tray and paint roller.
We went with a simple-meets-classic palette with a satin finish Flower Home Interior Paint ($39) in Off-White, which we selected for its timelessness and special formulation that gives it a mildew-resistant coating. Apply two coats of paint, and wait for it to dry between coats.
Step 4: Add the Mirror, Sconces and Towel Ring
Once the walls are fully dry, you can move on to installing wall fixtures — like our chic Better Homes & Gardens Medicine Cabinet ($158) with its subtle-cool matte black trim, and Livex Lighting Wall Sconces ($100). Remember to turn off the electricity before installing your light fixtures!
Once those pieces were set, we added the Alno Inc Towel Ring ($80), which tied in with the burnished sheen of the sconces and sink hardware.
Step 5: Put Up Wallpaper and Shelf
To create an accent wall, we gently rolled out the Flower Home Peel & Stick Botanical Wallpaper ($69) onto the wall opposite the sink. With its cheerful gingko print, the easy-to-apply wallpaper adds dimension to the room, since it's reflected into the mirror, giving the appearance of a two-toned wall above the sink.
Add a small shelf (be sure to use a level!) above the toilet for a minimalist-meets-rustic vibe. We opted for the Better Homes & Gardens Shelf ($28), which was incredibly easy to install.
Step 6: Mix in Accessories
Now you're ready to add some style and personality. The Allswell Candle ($14+) with notes of woody vetiver smells like full-on relaxation, while Mainstay Twisted Paper Baskets ($25) keep the powder room accessories neat and tidy.
We topped off the room with plush Allswell Cotton Towels ($6+), a luxurious set of Compagnie De Provence Liquid Marseille Hand Soap ($23) and Lotion ($29), and in no time at all we went from a dark water closet to a playful powder room that feels like it doubled in size — no demolition required.