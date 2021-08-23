This Family Beach Home Trades Tradition for Creative Space Solutions

Given that their Manhattan Beach, California, neighborhood was full of traditional mansions, it would have been easy for a couple with two young children to build a home that fit in with the bigger-is-better status quo. But the family wanted something unconventional, so they turned to architect Anthony Laney of Laney LA to help them create a space that would encourage them to cultivate a simpler lifestyle. "The clients knew at the beginning of the project they did not need much square footage," says the architect. "When a house can be small, suddenly a multitude of exciting design opportunities appear such as a full-length lap pool, two private courtyards, and cathedral-like ceiling heights."