This Scandifornian Home Is a Shining Example of Indoor/Outdoor Living

By Elizabeth Stamp July 22, 2021
Thanks to a gut renovation, a cramped and dilapidated Studio City, California, home is now a modern, light-filled space that combines SoCal charm and Scandinavian serenity. Designer Rob Diaz set out to update and expand the property, while introducing timeless design elements. "For this project, my goal was to create a modern home that would still be appealing in 10, 20, or even 50 years," says Diaz. "We wanted the design of the home to be unexpected, functional, and forward-thinking."

Working with partner Mark Panasuk, Diaz doubled the living space and added lots of natural light to the farmhouse-style abode. Because of local building requirements, Diaz could only build on 45% of the lot — but he realized that didn't include open-air space. So the team created an indoor/outdoor upper level and transformed the outdoor space into an oasis for entertaining, adding 500 plants to the lush area.

The interiors balance light and dark — moody walls contrast with light floors and ceilings, marble surfaces, and cane accents. With natural elements, dramatic hues, and lots of light, the home is the perfect balance of contemporary and classic.

Entry
Entry

Wide, white oak flooring lines the entryway, where Diaz installed an Allied Maker sconce above a rustic console table.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photo
Kitchen
Kitchen

Diaz chose a glossy black zellige tile backsplash and black soapstone countertops to contrast with the rift white oak cabinets.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photo
Office
Office

The cozy office is outfitted with a vintage leather sofa and plenty of organic elements, from the woven rug to the cane desk chair.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/ LA Light Photo
Bedroom
Primary Bedroom

Diaz used Green Smoke by Farrow & Ball to create a serene atmosphere in the primary bedroom, where a plush rug, wood paneling, and sheepskin throw add texture and warmth.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photo
closet
Closet

Cane-paneled doors add polish in the primary closet. The island and vanity are topped with honed marble.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photo
Bathroom
Bathroom

The bedroom's palette continues into the primary bath, where a sleek soaking tub is paired with aged brass fittings by Watermark. "I love how the use of color added a touch of luxury when juxtaposed with the honed marble countertops in the primary bath," says the designer.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photo
bathroom
Bathroom

A patchwork of white tiles line the oversized shower in the primary bathroom. Diaz chose gold fixtures for the shower to add a modern touch and complement the wall color.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photo
Lounge
Lounge

The sun-drenched lounge is set between the two sections of the upper-level. The CB2 daybed offers a sunny spot for morning coffee.

Image Credit: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photo

