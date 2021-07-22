This Scandifornian Home Is a Shining Example of Indoor/Outdoor Living

Thanks to a gut renovation, a cramped and dilapidated Studio City, California, home is now a modern, light-filled space that combines SoCal charm and Scandinavian serenity. Designer Rob Diaz set out to update and expand the property, while introducing timeless design elements. "For this project, my goal was to create a modern home that would still be appealing in 10, 20, or even 50 years," says Diaz. "We wanted the design of the home to be unexpected, functional, and forward-thinking."

Working with partner Mark Panasuk, Diaz doubled the living space and added lots of natural light to the farmhouse-style abode. Because of local building requirements, Diaz could only build on 45% of the lot — but he realized that didn't include open-air space. So the team created an indoor/outdoor upper level and transformed the outdoor space into an oasis for entertaining, adding 500 plants to the lush area.

The interiors balance light and dark — moody walls contrast with light floors and ceilings, marble surfaces, and cane accents. With natural elements, dramatic hues, and lots of light, the home is the perfect balance of contemporary and classic.